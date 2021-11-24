United States Mhealth Device Market to Hit $53.25 Billion by 2028, Mobile Devices Segment is the Most Lucrative Segments

U.S. Mhealth Device Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “US Mhealth Device Market by Device Type (Smartphone, Tablets, IoT Devices, Mobile Broadband and Mobile Computers), Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Real-Time Tracking, and Data Collection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” According to a report, the global U.S. Mhealth device industry size was valued at $12.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $53.25 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.6%.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, value chain, top investment pockets, and major investment feasibility. These data and statistics are helpful for U.S. Mhealth Device Market players, startups, stakeholders, and investors to gain useful insights and information on the market and adopt necessary strategies.

The key reason behind the growth of mhealth devices can be attributed to factors such as surge in adoption of smartphones and tablets and the development of new and advanced technologically featured products. These smartphones are widely being used for the patient’s data collection, ongoing condition monitoring, proper communication with healthcare service providers, access to healthcare information, and others.

The report offers a detailed analysis of top market players operating in the U.S. Mhealth Device Market. The leading players analyzed in the report include Ascom Holding AG, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Zebra Technologies Corp, Vivify Health, Inc., Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc., Medtronic Plc, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Masimo, Agamatrix Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, and HCHB.

They have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and others to achieve sustainable growth and competitive edge across the international markets.

The research offers extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the U.S. Mhealth Device Market. These insights are helpful in determining driving forces, capitalize on them, and take necessary steps to achieve growth. In addition, market players, investors, and new entrants can tap on new opportunities, explore the market potential, and gain competitive edge.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. Mhealth Device Market based on type, applications, end users and region. Detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This analysis is helpful in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and determining strategies to achieve sustainable growth.

The research provides a comprehensive competitive scenario of each region in the U.S. Mhealth Device Market. Regions discussed in the study include United States, Canada and Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and tap on new opportunities in new markets. AMR also offers customization services for a particular region and segment on demand.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the U.S. Mhealth Device Market size along with the current U.S. Mhealth Device Market trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall U.S. Mhealth Device Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The U.S. Mhealth Device Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

US mhealth Device Market Segmentation

By Device Type

• Smartphone

o 5G

o LTE

• Tablets

o 5G

o LTE

• IoT Devices

o Smartwatch

o Fitness Tracker

• Mobile Broadband

o Hotspot

 5G

 LTE

o Router

• Mobile Computers

By Application

• Diagnosis & Treatment

• Real Time Tracking

• Data Collection

