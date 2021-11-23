Summary

Food & Beverages
Potential presence of glass

Fischer and Wieser Specialty Foods
Committed to the quality of its products, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods is recalling 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup due to the possible presence of glass in the product.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. No injuries have been reported to date. All products related to this recall have been removed from H-E-B store shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts product with sell by/ used by dates: Lot: 22871 Best By: 10/14/22, which can be found printed on the jar below the lid. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:

Product UPC Package Size
H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup 4122070619 31.4 oz.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods at 830-997-7194 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST. Customers with any questions or concerns also may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

 

H-E-B Customer Service
1-855-432-4438