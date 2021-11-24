TrustLogix Brings Unique Data Security Governance Platform to AWS Marketplace

Company sponsoring and exhibiting at AWS re:Invent 2021 as Select Partner; showing how its platform simplifies enterprise cloud data security and privacy

We can help data owners better control and audit their data by enabling them to manage granular data access and privacy policies across multiple AWS platforms.” — Ganesh Kirti, CEO, TrustLogix

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustLogix, which delivers a proxyless, cloud-native platform to unify data security and access controls without sacrificing performance, today announced its availability in (Amazon Web Services) AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. The company is also sponsoring AWS re:Invent 2021 the week of November 29th where it will be exhibiting at booth #948.

The TrustLogix Data Security Governance Platform provides a single pane for intelligent monitoring and fine-grained access control across multiple AWS data platforms including Amazon Redshift, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Aurora, Amazon EMR, and more. The TrustLogix Trustlet, a proxy-less, serverless service, can be deployed in SaaS or customer cloud environments to enforce pipeline security policies and access controls, and provide data monitoring and visibility.

“Making TrustLogix available in AWS Marketplace allows for seamless customer deployments of our platform. By doing so, we can help data stewards and data engineers modernize their cloud data infrastructure and ensure that their data is secure and compliant,” said Ganesh Kirti, CEO of TrustLogix. “Digital transformation initiatives are driving huge volumes of data to the cloud, but security and privacy concerns can often slow down an organization’s ability to innovate quickly. We can help data owners better control and audit their data by enabling them to manage granular data access and privacy policies across multiple AWS platforms.”

TrustLogix breaks down organizational silos and empowers data, security operations and governance teams to work together to deliver a stronger security posture without sacrificing time-to-value. Learn more about TrustLogix on AWS Marketplace here.

About TrustLogix

TrustLogix accelerates digital transformation by simplifying enterprise data security and privacy. Its unified platform centralizes observability and simplifies the implementation and enforcement of fine-grained access control across all clouds and data platforms — empowering enterprises with the confidence to scale data-driven innovation without sacrificing performance. For more information on TrustLogix, which is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, please visit www.trustlogix.io or connect with us on Twitter at @TrustLogix.