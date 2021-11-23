Submit Release
News Search

Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Triad Area Residents with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four Triad leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

The Triad recipients are:

Ingram Bell

“Reducing violence and making our communities safer isn’t a simple task,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It requires taking a close look at and addressing the factors that lead people to violence. That’s what Ingram and Gate City Coalition are doing, and it’s saving lives. I hope her efforts stand as a model for communities throughout our state.”

Ingram Bell is the program manager at Gate City Coalition.

Rep. Donny C. Lambeth

“This year, more than any other, highlighted why internet access is so critical to our ability to work, learn, and conduct essential business,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Rep. Lambeth’s leadership in including nearly $1 billion in funding for broadband in this year’s budget. This investment will help North Carolinians for years to come.”

Rep. Donny Lambeth represents District 75 (Forsyth County) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Dean Bagnoni

“Anyone who has attempted to help their kids navigate virtual schooling in the pandemic knows that our teachers are lifelines for our children’s growth and futures,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Mr. Bagnoni is a great example of how a passionate, invested teacher can change lives and inspire students. His enthusiasm about masonry and sharing his knowledge doesn’t just educate students – it also opens the door for a new career possibility.”

Dean Bagnoni is a masonry teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem.

Piedmont Land Conservancy

“In the past two years, the Piedmont Land Conservancy has received nearly $350,000 in Environmental Enhancement Grants from my office,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They’re using that money to acquire land that will help protect public drinking water sources, preserve natural areas, and protect wildlife habitats. Piedmont Land Conservancy’s work will safeguard our environment for generations.”

Piedmont Land Conservancy is a nonprofit environmental organization based in Greensboro.

The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:

  1. Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary
  2. Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
  3. Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
  4. Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell
  5. Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon
  6. Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
  7. Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville
  8. President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington
  9. Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville
  10. Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte
  11. Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh
  12. Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville
  13. Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville
  14. Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro
  15. Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville
  16. Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro
  17. Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro
  18. Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
  19. District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton
  20. Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier
  21. Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington
  22. Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington
  23. Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham
  24. Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex
  25. Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County
  26. Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe
  27. Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton
  28. Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem
  29. Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs
  30. Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia
  31. Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville
  32. Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem
  33. Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
  34. Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck
  35. Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville
  36. Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

 

