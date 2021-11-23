Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Triad Area Residents with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Note: Photos of all 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are available here. Video of the awards ceremony is available here.

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four Triad leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

The Triad recipients are:

Ingram Bell

“Reducing violence and making our communities safer isn’t a simple task,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It requires taking a close look at and addressing the factors that lead people to violence. That’s what Ingram and Gate City Coalition are doing, and it’s saving lives. I hope her efforts stand as a model for communities throughout our state.”

Ingram Bell is the program manager at Gate City Coalition.

Rep. Donny C. Lambeth

“This year, more than any other, highlighted why internet access is so critical to our ability to work, learn, and conduct essential business,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Rep. Lambeth’s leadership in including nearly $1 billion in funding for broadband in this year’s budget. This investment will help North Carolinians for years to come.”

Rep. Donny Lambeth represents District 75 (Forsyth County) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Dean Bagnoni

“Anyone who has attempted to help their kids navigate virtual schooling in the pandemic knows that our teachers are lifelines for our children’s growth and futures,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Mr. Bagnoni is a great example of how a passionate, invested teacher can change lives and inspire students. His enthusiasm about masonry and sharing his knowledge doesn’t just educate students – it also opens the door for a new career possibility.”

Dean Bagnoni is a masonry teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem.

Piedmont Land Conservancy

“In the past two years, the Piedmont Land Conservancy has received nearly $350,000 in Environmental Enhancement Grants from my office,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They’re using that money to acquire land that will help protect public drinking water sources, preserve natural areas, and protect wildlife habitats. Piedmont Land Conservancy’s work will safeguard our environment for generations.”

Piedmont Land Conservancy is a nonprofit environmental organization based in Greensboro.

The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

