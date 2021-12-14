Located in Texas, Paragon Eye Associates Is Now One Of The Leading Eyecare Professionals In The Country
At Paragon Eye Associates, our goal is patient satisfaction. We strive to make every service achievable and affordable for all patients.”ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With locations in Arlington and Mansfield, Texas, the doctors at Paragon Eye Associates are some of the leading eye care professionals in the field.
Constantly striving to provide the best quality service for their patients, they are honored and recognized amongst the most skilled ophthalmic surgeons and optometrists in the United States.
With Dr. Ford and Dr. Blair, board-certified by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Baker, Dr. Fontenot, and Dr. Welding board-certified by the American Academy of Optometry, patients can rest easy knowing that their credentials and expertise ensures the best eye care practices.
Working hand-in-hand with an accomplished staff, they offer an array of services ranging from blade-free cataract surgery, LASIK surgery, management of the most complex eye conditions, as well as eye exams and lens prescriptions.
Maintaining good eyesight is non-negotiable, and as experts, they use the most advanced technology for seamless results and uphold state-of-the-art offices.
“Dr. Blair and the entire team were very pleasant and informative. My cataract surgery could not have gone better. They are extremely attentive. I felt as if I was the only patient. I would highly recommend Paragon.” says Damon F, a former patient.
As professionals, they prove that sincerity, warmth, and compassion go a long way in forming long-term relationships with their customers. They want them to feel at ease when they visit Paragon Eyes and know that they have their back no matter what.
More than just eye care practitioners, they serve the community to the best of their abilities.
“My experience with Dr. Fontenot and Ford Eye Center has always been exceptional. The staff is friendly, courteous, and professional, and Dr. Fontenot takes time with each patient to assure that all vision problems are addressed and resolved,” supports Anita, another patient.
Paragon Eyes Associates believes that everyone has the right to get the proper care. Vision is important, and access to the right solutions for clear sight and healthy eyes shouldn’t be unobtainable.
Their services are affordable for all patients and work with most insurances.
“At Paragon Eye Associates, our goal is patient satisfaction. We strive to make every service achievable and affordable for all patients,” states Paragon Eye Associates.
Currently welcoming new patients, visit their website today to learn more and find out what holiday deals they have in store!
About Paragon Eye Associates
Located in Arlington and Mansfield, Texas, Paragon Eye Associates is one of the best eye care practices in the country. Offering various services, they are dedicated to providing first-class assistance and use the most advanced technology to offer the best results for their clients.
