With Her Insight And Passion, Elfbeads' New CEO Brings A Touch Of Modernity And Magic To The Brand's Jewelry
My goal is to nurture Elfbeads with all the love and care, making her grow into a strong, magnificent, and mature brand she was meant to become”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES , November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2013, Mila Tatyanina, now CEO of Elfbeads, began collecting Pandora charms. As she ventured into this new world, she discovered other bead brands and instantly knew she found more than a hobby, but a passion.
— Mila Tatyanina
As a stay-at-home mother, she found this activity energizing and inspiring, often using it as a source of renewal after an exhausting day. The beads not only allowed her to express herself but to find a community of like-minded people sharing their love for the uniquely crafted pieces of jewelry.
The support she got from the group was indescribable and became the catalyst for her to start her shop.
Trusted and respected for her taste and design abilities, Mila started to see purchases pouring in and began to dive deeper into the bead industry. 6 weeks later, after making an Instagram post about her upcoming goals, she got an offer to become the owner of Elfbeads, previously owned by someone else.
What began as a hobby soon turned into a dream come true.
Founded in the Netherlands, Elfbeads’ original concept, bringing happiness to people worldwide, meshed perfectly with Mila’s values and maternalistic nature. Compatible with other brands such as Pandora and Trollbeads, they are custom-made with the highest quality materials for each customer with love.
Filled with magic, they are full of beauty and bring an ethereal touch to daily life, making one feel like they’re living a fairytale. The glass beads are made with a lampworking process, an artisanal glass-making process. Each bead comes with its own story and brings out positive memories.
“Our mission is to deliver the most magical and amazing beads to our customers. We are committed to their satisfaction, bringing joy and happiness through our beads and our community. It is important to us that our bead friends experience magic and fantasy with every bead they touch. We do this through whimsical designs with an explorative expose of nature,” says the company.
With her hard-working ethic, Mila is taking the reigns and fully stepping into her new role as CEO of Elfbeads. Continuously improving her design skills, she brings the brand into modernness and establishes an online presence. Her leadership style adds a nurturing and delicate touch as she brings the company to a new level, building on the magical foundation left by its previous owners.
“My goal is to nurture Elfbeads with all the love and care, making her grow into a strong, magnificent, and mature brand she was meant to become,” Mila states.
The kindness and warmth that Elfbeads brings quickly fostered a following of passionate bead lovers who are constantly looking for innovative creations.
“Elfbeads believes that beads should be high-quality, and they also believe in the power of a community surrounding beads. We believe in collaboration and shared passion. Our customers are loyal and appreciative of the hard work we put into every bead in our inventory.” she adds.
Consisting of storytellers, the Elfbeads’ community is extremely important to her. Reminiscent of her beginning into this world, she values the bonding aspects brought forward by friendship, as members come together to celebrate a common interest. Simply put, there is room for everyone.
