212Quest Organizes a Self-Drive Travel Adventure in Italy
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is hosting a self-drive travel quest adventure in Italy next year. With a heady mix of historical landmarks, ancient ruins, lush landscapes, stunning cathedrals, yummy cuisines, and rich cultural heritage, it’s no wonder that Italy makes one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. And the 8-days self-drive treasure hunt infused adventure is here to help participants explore and enjoy some of the country’s finest tourist destinations!.
For eligibility criteria, interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/
The trip starts in the spectacular city of Orvieto in Rome and ends in the magnificent city of Venice. And is open to participants from anywhere in the world. Participants will answer tricky questions, solve witty puzzles and follow clues that take them to 16 breathtaking destinations. But, that’s not all. They also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
"We have chosen some of the best tourist destinations for the Italy self-drive travel adventure and can’t wait for you to come on board."
Interested participants can get more details about the Italy self-drive travel quest by visiting visit https://212quest.com/.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
For eligibility criteria, interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/
The trip starts in the spectacular city of Orvieto in Rome and ends in the magnificent city of Venice. And is open to participants from anywhere in the world. Participants will answer tricky questions, solve witty puzzles and follow clues that take them to 16 breathtaking destinations. But, that’s not all. They also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
"We have chosen some of the best tourist destinations for the Italy self-drive travel adventure and can’t wait for you to come on board."
Interested participants can get more details about the Italy self-drive travel quest by visiting visit https://212quest.com/.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn