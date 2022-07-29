212Quest to Host Balkan and Eastern Europe Travel Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is pleased to announce the Balkan and Eastern Europe travel quest - the quest aims to provide participants from all over the world with a travel plus treasure hunt adventure. This travel quest will start and end in the city of Athens, Greece.
For eligibility criteria visit https://212quest.com/
Participants should prepare for a 16-day travel adventure across Eastern Europe that includes visits to the ancient sanctuary of Delphi, the monasteries of Meteroa, sparkling beaches, picturesque landscapes, magical tours of ancient Balkan towns. They will also engage in a series of challenging treasure hunts and other fun activities that ensure they have a good time on this adventurous tour.
"Participants truly enjoyed themselves during previous quests as they visited new places and participated in challenging but interesting hunts. And we are sure that this year, participants will get double the fun and adventure."
Participants will chase down clues, answer funny questions, follow ancient footpaths that lead to beautiful tourist attraction sites, and enjoy lots of mouthwatering Moussaka or Croatian seafood. But, that’s not all. They also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
Interested participants that wish to discover Balkan and Eastern Europe should visit https://212quest.com/ for more details.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
Mr Travel
212
