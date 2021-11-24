Gayle O’Connor Spirit Award to be Presented to Joy Murao

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Joy Murao, CEO, Practice Aligned Resources, 2021 Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award Honoree the late Gayle O'Connor

[Joy's] exuberance and enthusiasm remind me so much of Gayle...her commitment to mentoring, teaching & assisting newcomers in the field exemplify the best attributes this award is designed to honor.”” — Tom O'Connor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to host the 2nd annual Gayle O’Connor Spirit Award where Joy Murao, founder and CEO of Practice Aligned Resources (PAR) will be honored as this year’s recipient. You are invited to attend the event honoring Joy at 4PM Eastern on December 3, 2021 by clicking this link.

Awarded each year on E-Discovery Day, Joy Murao will be presented with the award by Tom O’Connor, the late Gayle O’Connor’s husband, who accepted the first annual award on Gayle’s behalf during 2020’s eDiscovery Day on EDRM’s virtual campus. He will be joined by Seamus, Gayle and Tom’s son, who has assisted in the selection process. This year’s celebration will be held on Zoom to allow a more fulsome gathering of Joy’s many fans, family, friends, mentees and business associates.

“I thought of Joy from the very first meeting of the selection committee,” said Tom O’Connor. “Her exuberance and enthusiasm remind me so much of Gayle but also her commitment to mentoring, teaching and assisting newcomers in the field exemplify the best attributes that this award is designed to honor.”

Joy Murao has mentored hundreds of eDiscovery community members. With her team at PAR, she has assisted practice and litigation teams to streamline workflows while providing bespoke training to internal teams and clients. As the first recipient of Relativity’s Innovation Award’s for Stellar Women in E-Discovery, Joy’s list of honors and accomplishments runs long and includes the 2018 FWN Global 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World Award.

Starting straight from paralegal school, Joy has worked with some of the most forward-thinking law firms and organizations in the world, including Paul Hastings, LLP, Latham & Watkins, LLP, Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) and O’Melveny & Myers, LLP. A long-time member, Chapter Director and Regional Director for Women in Ediscovery, Joy was the founding president of the ACEDS Los Angeles chapter and member of the Global Advisory Board continuing her commitment to education, women empowerment, and supporting industry communities. As an Executive Committee Member of the Law Practice Management & Technology section of the California Lawyers Association and her recent induction to the College of Law Practice Management (CoLPM) Joy strives to educate and share her thought-leadership and spirit to the broader legal community. Joy received her BA from the University of California at Santa Barbara and her Paralegal Certificate from the University of San Diego.

“I’m honored to be forever connected to Gayle O’Connor. That in itself is an award. I wish I could only be half as brave, half as purposeful, and talented as she was. She rode a motorcycle, she sang like Pat Benatar, she was elegant and glamorous, but could be rugged, raw, and real. An extremely eclectic person, rich in character, and authentic”, said Joy Murao. “Once again, I am honored to be one of the early recipients of this award and I hope that through my work, I can continue in her spirit of encouraging women to be bold, genuine, and empowered. Her spirit came through in her great attitude, easy smile, and beautiful voice. That’s who Gayle was and she is and will continue to beloved for it.”

Attend the award presentation at 4PM Eastern on E-Discovery Day, December 3, 2021, by clicking this link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327494074

About the Gayle O’Connor Spirit Award

The Gayle O’Connor (GO) Spirit Award celebrates members of the e-discovery and legal technology communities whose singular energy, enthusiasm and verve echo the spirit of the late Gayle O’Connor (1956-2020). Recipients of the GO Spirit Award have made noteworthy contributions to e-discovery, legal technology, information governance, cybersecurity, or data privacy through efforts that inspire, educate, or promote the common interest and cohesion of our community. The GO Spirit Award is given to an individual in the legal profession who best exemplifies Gayle O’Connor’s spirit and work ethic by serving as an example for other individuals in the profession through attitude, collegiality, energy and accomplishments thereby serving as a positive example for not just those in the legal industry but all people. Each recipient’s efforts inspire, educate, or promote the common interest and cohesion of our community. The GO Award is presented each December on eDiscovery Day. Learn more about the GO Award here. https://edrm.net/awards/

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.



