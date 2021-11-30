Michael Candelario Offers Staging Tips That Will Help Sell One's House
Looking to sell a home? If so, check out these staging tips by real estate guru Michael CandelarioPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, homes are selling for record prices. Some people are looking to cash in on the value locked up in their house. To maximize the value of the home, proper staging may help fetch a higher sales price, and also may make the sale more quickly. Michael Candelario of Arizona goes over some staging tips.
“Taking a bit of time to put your home in its best light could help you maximize the value you get for your home,” Michael Candelario notes. “A small investment of your time, or hiring a cleaning crew could really pay off.”
Cleaning is perhaps the single most important step for good staging. Unfortunately, some people fail to clean their home which can lead to bad impressions. Not only will the home simply look bad, but people may also question how well maintained the home is or is not.
Make sure that the home not only looks clean but also that it smells good. Scented candles can help. Reducing clutter can also help. While it might feel more comfortable with a lot of favorite knick-knacks and other things, when it comes to visitors, less clutter is better.
“Before putting a home on the market, it should go through a deep clean. I often recommend that you first clean up your home and reduce clutter, then hire a professional company to perform a deep clean,” Arizona native Michael Candelario says.
Beyond decluttering, it’s also often best to “depersonalize” the home. Counters in the bathroom should be clear except for hand wash (that means no perfume or toothbrushes!). Minimizing photos is smart as well. Toys and clothing should be kept in the closet.
“Depersonalizing your home may make the house a bit uncomfortable for you and your family,” Michael Candelario notes. “Still, it helps potential buyers visualize the home as their own. This can really go a long way in closing a sale.”
Michael Candelario Says These Inexpensive Investments Pay Off
If selling a home, don’t invest more money into it. After all, whatever was paid for won’t get used. The next homeowners instead will. That said, the right affordable investments may dramatically increase a home’s value.
“A new coat of paint could add a tremendous amount of value to your home,” Michael Candelario of Arizona argues. “Beyond paint, if you have stained carpeting, you should consider replacing it. At the very least, deep steam clean to remove stains could help.”
A lot of work and thought must go into staging and selling a home. That’s why it’s smart to work with an expert real estate agent who can help to prepare a home for sale.
