212Quest British Delight Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is organizing an all British travel quest adventure for travelers and explorers that enjoy Britain. "Looking for an all-exclusive English tour across magnificent Britain? Then, this is the right travel quest adventure for you," says Avi. Participants will experience the rich culture and history of Britain as they journey through London and take in breathtaking sights from 70AD Roman Baths, prehistoric Stonehenge, Shakespeare’s birthplace, Buckingham Palace, and beautiful castles in Edinburgh.
The Britain 7-day adventure starts in London and ends in Edinburgh with lots of adrenaline-pumping treasure hunt games. Participants will search for clues, hunt down funny answers and explore Great Britain. That's bot all. Participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become our first-place, second-place, or third-place winner
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ for more information regarding the British travel quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
The Britain 7-day adventure starts in London and ends in Edinburgh with lots of adrenaline-pumping treasure hunt games. Participants will search for clues, hunt down funny answers and explore Great Britain. That's bot all. Participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become our first-place, second-place, or third-place winner
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ for more information regarding the British travel quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn