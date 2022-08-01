212Quest Dracula and Transylvania Travel Quest across Romania

Participants are in for a spooky travel adventure to the hometown of Dracula.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 212Quest is pleased to announce the Dracula and Transylvania travel quest across Romania for people that enjoy exciting adventures while traveling. Participants will explore the Gothic architecture of Transylvania, enjoy mouthwatering Bucharest cuisines, wander through stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites and learn more about the origin story of the most powerful vampire – Dracula.The 8-day fun quest begins in Bucharest and spreads through 14 destinations in Romania before returning to the original location. Participants will walk down spooky paths in search of clues, solve puzzles and collect odd items that will help them explore the delights of this beautiful Vamp country. But, that’s not all. Participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest’s first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.Travelers looking for a spooky adventure will find more details about this travel quest on https://212quest.com/ About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.