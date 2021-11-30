NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION AFFIRMING 30-YEAR COMMITMENT TO HEALTH EQUITY THROUGH NEW PROGRAMMING INITIATIVES.
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
New programs address ovarian cancer education and reduce financial barriers to improve health outcomes for survivors.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) celebrates its 30th year of supporting survivor quality of life and ovarian cancer research, the organization has launched two new programs to reaffirm its commitment to increasing health equity in the ovarian cancer community.
You and Ovarian Cancer - Animated Patients Guide
From the time of diagnosis, ovarian cancer patients, caregivers, and families face the daunting task of understanding this disease and making critical health decisions. NOCC’s You and Ovarian Cancer - Animated Patients Guide was developed in collaboration with Mechanisms in Medicine to provide credible, health literate, and evidence-based ovarian cancer education. This highly visual resource aims to provide the education, knowledge, and skills people need to make informed health decisions with their health care team. This program can be found at YouAndOvarianCancer.com. NOCC would like to thank its partners for their support of this education program, Alkermes plc, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Eisai Inc., Genentech, GSK, Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis, Novocure Inc., Pfizer, Inc.
NOCC Financial Assistance Program
Understanding full well the financial burden that an ovarian cancer diagnosis can have on an individual and their families, the NOCC Financial Assistance Program was created with the Patent Advocate Foundation to support patients with non-medical expenses that will reduce the financial barriers associated with diagnosis and adherence to treatment. This program aims to support treatment adherence for a better quality of life and clinical trial participation, which will lead to advancement in ovarian cancer research. The program is divided into two funds;
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Treatment Fund provides $1,000 to offset the costs of non-medical expenses for those in active treatment or on maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer.
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Clinical Trial Fund provides $2,500 to offset the costs of non-medical expenses related to enrollment and participation in clinical trials.
As the organization looks to the next 30 years and beyond; both programs will serve to address critical health priorities in the ovarian cancer community. Reducing barriers to understanding ovarian cancer, treatment adherence, and clinical trial participation will lead to a world where no one will lose their life to this disease.
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our TEAL team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Stephanie Krieg, MShC, CHES
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
skrieg@ovarian.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other