David Koonar of Windsor shares 7 tips for hiring a wedding photographer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding go by in a snap. That's why "snaps" of the big day are so important.
While meticulously planning every detail of a dream wedding, hiring a photographer deserves just as much attention. These photos will document the ceremony and reception forever. These will capture memories and moments that were missed or may have forgotten otherwise.
David Koonar of Windsor understands this more than most. For many years, the Canada-based photographer has developed a reputation as an expert in all forms of visual media and design. Using this experience, he recommends seven things to consider when choosing a wedding photographer.
Research
"Simply start with a few clicks or scrolls. Any professional will have a digital portfolio online or on social media. Browse their selections to get a feel for their work. These samplings will reveal a lot about their personality, style, and sensibility."
Check availability
"If you've set a date, your options may be limited already. Reach out to prospective photographers early to check availability." David Koonar of Windsor cautions that some professionals are booked up for a couple of years in advance.
Know the budget
"It's easy to get carried away. Establish a budget for photography before setting up any appointments. Use this as a guide as you discuss wages, equipment, and prints. This will also help you compare rates and packages between photographers."
Interview multiple candidates
"Don't commit to the first photographer you meet. Keep your options open." David Koonar of Windsor encourages prospective clients to meet at least three photographers in total. "This will help you solidify your decision and give you the confidence you made the right choice. During this time, review expectations and talk about your ideal experience."
Discuss prints and albums
"Wedding photographs are meant to be displayed. As you evaluate different pricing options, ask about prints and albums." David Koonar of Windsor reminds everyone that the photographer retains the copyrights, "but you may still be able to print copies for personal use."
Look beyond the website
"Understand that photos posted online aren't representative of the entire experience. Not only were these hand-selected by the photographer as examples of their best work, but these photos are also the result of picturesque locations and ideal lighting. These conditions are rarely replicated at your own wedding. Ask the photographer to see a full wedding gallery. This will be a more accurate depiction of their skills and flexibility."
Favor personality
"It's more than just technical skills. After all, a photographer will be a guest at your wedding. In fact, you'll be spending a significant amount of time together. Consider this as you make your selection. Don't get bogged down in the details. It's about feeling and comfort. Above all else, trust your gut."
