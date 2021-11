Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation, federal, state, and local officials will be in Brownsville to celebrate the opening of the Brownsville By-Pass.

WHO: TDOT Deputy Commissioner Paul Degges

Federal, State, and local leaders

WHAT: Brownsville By-Pass Ribbon Cutting

WHEN: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

2:30 p.m. CST

WHERE: Brownsville By-Pass Project

Brownsville, Tennessee

*See attached map.

###