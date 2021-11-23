The 27th annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive extended to support BC’s disaster relief efforts

The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive is extending this year’s campaign an extra week, to November 29, to allow for more time to raise donations.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent rains and ensuing floods and landslides have devastated residents, communities, and roadways in communities across BC.

To help, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board will direct all financial donations raised during this year’s REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive to support the people affected by this natural disaster.

We’re also extending this year’s campaign an extra week, to November 29, to allow for more time to raise donations.

"In times of crisis, we must adapt," said Taylor Biggar, Chair, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. "That's why we decided to pivot this year’s campaign to support the Red Cross in its province-wide relief efforts."

All REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive fundraising proceeds will go to the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal. With donations of $5 or more, you'll get a tax receipt.

Make a donation today.

"According to the provincial government, nearly 18,000 people have been evacuated to date, with thousands of properties on evacuation orders or alerts," said Larry Anderson, President, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. "Let's give what we can to make a difference together."

The Blanket Drive is also continuing to collect physical donations of blankets, sleeping bags, warm winter clothing, and new socks and underwear for those most in need.

The donations we receive are then sorted and delivered to charities and organizations in the same area in which they were collected.

Items we’re looking for:

• blankets, sleeping bags

• warm clothing - coats, jeans, pants, sweaters

• scarves, gloves, mitts, hats

• socks (new)

• underwear (new)

You can drop donations off at one of the 100 plus participating real estate offices - click here for the list.

The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive is a partnership between the REALTORS® of the Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, and Chilliwack and District Real Estate Boards and their communities.

For more information, visit www.blanketdrive.ca.

