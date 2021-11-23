Nex Biotech Pte Ltd Appointed The official QUADHA Sole Distributor

Company set to import, sell, market, and distribute brand products in South East Asia

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nex Biotech Pte Ltd has been appointed as the official sole distributor for QUADHA products that are hugely popular all over the world. The company will now bring them to consumers waiting in anticipation in South East Asia.

The renowned international brand has gained tremendous popularity on the back of its high-quality skincare and wellness products that offer many exceptional benefits to people. It’s interesting to note that its manufacturer is the No. 1 supplier in the world for raw materials for hyaluronic acid. In fact, they cover more than 40% of the market share and are seen in brands including L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Amore, PG, and other top names in the industry.

Now consumers looking for Top Skincare Brands In Singapore won’t have to search beyond the top of the range options from the company. With its exclusive sole distributor deal, Nex Biotech Pte Ltd will be able to import, sell, market, and distribute these products in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia. In fact, the sole distributor deal has been signed for the South East Asia region with Singapore being the headquarters for the company.

Often regarded as some of the Best Skin Care Products, they are available in four broad categories - Ampoules, Cream, Mask, and Spray. They are versatile options that can be chosen by customers based on their specific skincare needs and convenience as well. Some of the popular products from the brand include Superior Queen Essence Ampoules, Aurora Even Skin Lightening Cream, Eye Energize Regenerating Cream, 5D HA Moisturizing skin spray and so much more.

One of the main ingredients used in the products by the company is also CT50, which has been developed by Revitacare Lab. The French lab specialized in research design and manufacture of implants and products dedicated to cosmetology and aesthetic medicine used in the prevention and correction of the skin aging effects. The products themselves consist of amino acids, antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that go a long way in nourishing the skin and improving its elasticity.

QUADHA is known for many of these products that can work wonders for people’s skin. They are packed with the enriching goodness of the ingredients along with the latest scientific developments in the field, which result in top-end products. As the sole distributor for the South East Asia region Nex Biotech Pte Ltd is making them available to consumers in Singapore now. It has also unveiled various programmes that consumers can benefit from and make the most of the products.

It’s important to remember that all products from the brand are packed using air-free aseptic packaging technology. That’s why it’s the go-to place for all consumers looking for Beauty Products in Singapore Online.

About QUADHA

The manufacturer of QUADHA is the world's No. 1 supplier of raw materials for hyaluronic acid. They cover 40% of the global market share, which includes big brands such as PG, L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, Amore, and many others.

###

Media Contacts:

NEX BIOTECH PTE LTD

161 Kampong Ampat #04-03A Goldlion Building, Singapore 368329

URL: https://quadhasg.com

Email: contact@quadhasg.com

Phone: (65) 8212 3929

Attachment