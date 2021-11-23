Construction Equipment Rental Market is expected to reach US$ 40 Bn in U.S. by 2021
COVID-19 Impact on Construction Equipment Rental Market , Fact.MR StudyUNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Construction Equipment market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research. The global Construction Equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The recent report on the global Construction Equipment market published by the Fact.MR includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Sales of the Construction Equipment. Severe economic crisis are being faced by each and every country of the world. This has affected each and every market in the world and it will take a good amount of time to recover. The Construction Equipment market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also forecasts the market development during the forecast period. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Construction Equipment market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Construction Equipment and its classification.
The Construction Equipment market report includes global as well as emerging players:
• Ashtead Group Plc
• Aktio Corporation
• Loxam Sas
• Kanamoto Co., Ltd.
The insights for each vendor consists of:
• Company profile
• SWOT analysis
• Main market information
• Market share
• Revenue, pricing and gross margin
Regional Analysis
Important regions covered in the Construction Equipment market report include:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Construction Equipment market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product:
• Earth Moving Machinery
• Material Handling Machinery
Competitive Landscape
The market for construction equipment rental is dominated by the top 5 service providers, who account for the majority of the market. During the forecast period, the competitive landscape is expected to be shaped by acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and equipment procurements.
In May 2021, for instance, United Rentals Inc. completed the acquisition of General Finance Corporation. The acquisition, comprising of strong strategic and financial merits, was timed in order to enable the company to fulfil increasing demand across end markets, by expanding mobile store and modular office solutions
Likewise, in August 2021, Herc Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of all assets of CBS Rentals, a Texas-based construction equipment rental service provider. This addition has expanded the formers presence across the state to 38 physical locations to better provide general and specialty equipment rental solutions
North America Leads Global Sales, South Asia & Oceania offer Remunerative Prospects
North America accounts for the largest share of over 49% of the total market value. Early adopters in this region are witnessing a surge in mining and construction activities. For instance, shale gas exploration in countries such as the US and Canada drive the demand for earth moving machinery in this region. Similarly, the resurgent construction industry in major North American countries will drive the demand for construction equipment rental services during the forecast period. East Asia and South Asia & Oceania offers the most lucrative growth opportunities with an impressive 7% CAGR from 2109 to 2029. Booming infrastructure development in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China act as main drivers of demand for construction equipment rental services
What insights does the Construction Equipment market report provide to the readers?
• Construction Equipment market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
• Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
• Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Construction Equipment market player.
• Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Construction Equipment in detail.
• Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Construction Equipment market.
Questionnaire answered in the Construction Equipment market report include:
• How the market for Construction Equipment has grown over the historic period?
• What is the present and future outlook of the global Construction Equipment market on the basis of region?
• What are the challenges and opportunities for the Construction Equipment market?
• Why the consumption of Construction Equipment highest in region?
• In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?
