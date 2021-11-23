Life Coaching Businesses Thriving During the Pandemic
Life Purpose institutes are ICF Accredited that provide Coaching and Training Programs.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, the Life Coaching industry has been booming. There's been huge growth in the Coaching Industry since we began in 1984 states Fern Gorin, Director of Life Purpose Institute. It's grown even more since the pandemic. Read her take on how the Pandemic has affected the Life Coaching Industry.
Based on ICF's 2020 Global Coaching Study Final Report from March 26. Between 2015 and 2019, the number of professional coaches worldwide increased by 33% globally, 2021. ICF estimates the growth of coaching for 2022 is 6.7% or higher. Life Coaching Salaries have risen as well. ICF also estimates the growth of coaching for 2021 is 6.7% or higher. Incomes have risen as well and the estimated global total revenue from coaching in 2022 is now well over 2 billion dollars.
Life Coaching services are thriving during these uncertain times and people reaching out for more support. Because of the demand, those who have considered a coaching career or feel compelled to serve others during this time are confidently transitioning into the Coaching profession. Life Coaching Training and Certification Programs have been enrolling more students during the COVID era, with many reaching full capacity and unable to take on more students.
Why is Life Coaching booming right now?
1) The Three C’s - Changes, Challenges and Crisis
Over the past year and a half, everyone’s life has changed in some way. Some work from home as compared to going to an office every day. Many people are now homeschooling their children or taking their kids to school part time. Many have been laid off or had their workload increase. Most of us know someone who has died from COVID, or someone has worked on the frontline under difficult circumstances.
We are also being given the opportunity to look at life changes within our control. By being stuck in quarantine, facing fear and uncertainty, having to find new ways to connect, looking for a deeper purpose - we are being presented with the opportunity to look internally and embrace the change with intention or choose to carry on the same old narratives post-pandemic.
The opportunity during this time is to grow, shift perspective, focus on priorities and create a truly happy life.
Life Coaches are extremely helpful during a time a change, challenge, and crisis. A Life Coach helps someone navigate those changes, find ways to overcome those challenges, and cope with crisis. A Life Coach is a listening ear but also guides the client to come up with creative solutions to problems, make peace with their current life circumstances, and move forward with their next steps.
2) Relationship Difficulties Magnified
When stuck at home with another person 24/7, issues and conflicts are bound to arise. Couples, families, roommates, and friends are all being challenged to manage a new way of living with one another and navigating disagreements, concerns, and frustrations more frequently.
Not only is it the small things, but as we reflect and change on an individual level - values, priorities, differences, and lifestyle are all in question. What is most important and who is really most important?
While a Life or Relationship Coach is not a Relationship Therapist, a Coach can still help clients determine new ways to improve their relationships, address conflict in a more constructive way and practice effective communication skills.
3. People Are Ready to Experience More in Life
As things open up and our “regular” life returns, we are now eager to create that life we’ve been dreaming of. We want to spend time with those we care most about. We want to get back on track with our lives and get going with those things that have really been calling to us. Perhaps it’s discovering a new line of work, traveling, making time for connections, completing our long list of projects or fun activities we’d like to do.
Life Coaches help take people from where they are to where they want to be. While people often dream about the life they want, a coach expedites the process, helps the client chart out the next steps and holds the client accountable to achieve that life.
4. People Want to Serve a Deeper Purpose
Sometimes, in the worst of times people’s best self comes forward. A part of us that realizes we are here to do more in the world - to serve others.
Fern Gorin, Founder and Director of Life Purpose Institute says “Many people have heard the call to help others during this time. They have known for a long time they were supposed to be instrumental in the lives of others. Now in this time of great change, people are finally listening to the call. Many people are becoming Life Coaches and engaging in schooling to learn their craft.”
Life Coaching has become more popular through the pandemic and is expected to continue being in high demand as people begin to navigate this new chapter of their lives.
