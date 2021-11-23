Global Manufacturer IMS TECHNOLOGIES undertakes Salesforce digital transformation with Atlantic Technologies

The company has chosen the technical and business skills of Atlantic Technologies to implement Salesforce & Sales Cloud, Pardotand Service Cloud solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Technologies, an international ICT consulting company, has today announced that it has successfully completed a digital transformation project based on Salesforce technology for IMS TECHNOLOGIES, a company in the manufacturing sector specialized in the design and implementation of customized high-tech solutions applicable in various industrial sectors (including Converting, Packaging and Automotive).

The IMS TECHNOLOGIES group consists of several companies, each with unique offerings, but a shared focus on using technology to innovate and constantly improve its products. Thanks to its long history, which has its roots as far back as 1851, it has developed a deep knowledge and experience in the field of mechanical design and construction. Approximately 14,000 machines are installed around the world are proof of this, and the company boasts over 400 employees, three production sites in Italy, branches in Germany, China and the United States, and agents located on all continents.

Consumerisation of CRM

The need to improve the relationship with its customers has become increasingly important for IMS TECHNOLOGIES, with a view to business growth and excellence in customer service. The main objectives of its digital transformation was to gain a 360° view of the customer, from the first contact to after-sales assistance, and to increase the proportion of turnover generated by that service.

The implementation of Salesforce CRM by Atlantic Technologies has made it possible to give customers greater transparency on their live orders, fulfilment and on historical order data, as well as improving the after-sales experience. Sales Cloud has allowed IMS TECHNOLOGIES to obtain a single vision of the customer and therefore guarantee a truly "customer centric" approach. Thanks to Service Cloud, IMS TECHNOLOGIES can now digitally organise all information relating to its customers and coordinate the operation of the Group’s various technical assistance centres around the world. The implementation of Salesforce Pardot later in the project has enabled the automation of marketing processes.

Atlantic Technologies has also integrated IMS TECHNOLOGIES CRM and ERP solutions, which has allowed operational and decision-making for its teams and to optimize the management of offers, orders and assistance interventions, through shared data. Systems integration has been a core competency at Atlantic Technologies for over 25 years, its expert consultants bringing together disparate systems such as CRM, ERP and web applications to increase value, find new insights and bring new efficiencies to processes.

The words from the protagonists

The synergy between IMS TECHNOLOGIES and Atlantic Technologies has already generated important results for the manufacturing group in terms of CRM optimisation.

"The strengths of the partnership with Atlantic Technologies were undoubtedly the company's ability to provide us with concrete solutions to improve interaction with our customers and the heterogeneous project team, capable of combining technical and business skills. Thanks to the expertise of the consultants, it was possible to optimise the features to be implemented not only on a technological level, but also from the point of view of grounding the project in relation to the various company departments involved," stated Matteo Mazzola, Group Customer Service Director of IMS TECHNOLOGIES.

“The main difficulty of this project was managing other service provider’s technology already used within the company, to connect them with Salesforce solutions. Atlantic Technologies guaranteed IMS TECHNOLOGIES a quick and painless transition,” continues Matteo Mazzola.

Davide Roncoroni, CRM Project Manager of Atlantic Technologies, added, “Thanks to our consolidated expertise in manufacturing and our skills in the digital and CRM fields on the Salesforce platform, we have been able to respond effectively and punctually to the needs of IMS TECHNOLOGIES. Looking forward, we are ready to accompany the Group's next steps in terms of digital transformation and to support its growth with our consulting approach, both from a technological and a business point of view.”

IMS TECHNOLOGIES and Atlantic Technologies, the last news

The future success of this partnership, which has seen the combination of cutting-edge technological solutions and solid expertise to meet the digital transition needs of a global company in the manufacturing sector, is already bearing new fruit. On October 4th, IMS TECHNOLOGIES went live with an “always on” WhatsApp instant messaging service for customers with voice call integration through the Salesforce Service Voice Cloud CTI service in its contact centres. This service is currently available to customers in Italy and the US.

From January 2022, the IMS TECHNOLOGIES group expects to adopt the Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud solution, as it continues its digital transformation, and migration to cloud services. Atlantic Technologies, with its consulting expertise, will be supporting IMS TECHNOLOGIES with this important step, which will get them even closer to their customers.

Atlantic Technologies

Atlantic Technologies is an ICT consulting company with clear objectives in implementing the best Cloud technologies in the fields of ERP, CRM, HCM and Analytics. Atlantic Technologies is a Salesforce, Oracle, Infor and Tableau partner and has an international presence with offices in London, Milan and Denver. More than 200 consultants, with specializations by industry, design tailor-made solutions by combining effective methodologies and experience to create value and success for customers.



Media contact:

