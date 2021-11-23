Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market Revenue to Cross $ 4,731.03 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

Lucrative Regional Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Markets

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market to Reach US$ 4,731.03 Mn at a CAGR of 8.3% in 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by TBy Product'. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in - US$ 2,332.14 Mn in 2018

Market Size Value by - US$ 4,731.03 Mn by 2027

Growth Rate - CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027

Forecast Period - 2020- 2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 150

No. Tables - 52

No. of Charts & Figures - 60

Segments covered - By Product; End User; and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Increased Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

According to data published by ResMed in 2018, the prevalence of sleep apnea affects above 936 million people globally. The estimate is almost ten times more than the previously performed studies. Earlier, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2007, above 100 million people were suffering from OSA. The prevalence of OSA is growing in the population due to unhealthy lifestyle. The anticipated prevalence of sleep-disordered disorders has grown in adults. The rising prevalence of OSA eventually contributes in the demand for sleep apnea devices. These are likely to expand the market in the forecast period.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the frequent partial and complete airway obstructions that occur while sleeping. The severity of the disease is calculated with an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI); it is the mean number of apneas and hypopneas during per hour of sleep. In recent years, the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has been increasing, which eventually affects the health, safety, and economic conditions. The OSA is related to health concerns which include cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders in the long run.

Rising Geriatric Population

The elderly population is more prone to the sleep apnea diseases. Moreover, the existence of apnea is more prevalent in the geriatric population due to other diseases associated with apnea are present in more number in these groups. The higher prevalence of OSA is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen because of increasing age factor. For instance, according to the report of UN, in 2012, the number of older persons (aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double, from 841 million people in 2013 to reach above 2 billion in 2050. Another factor responsible for older people that makes them prone to sleep apnea disease is the age-related rise in arousal frequency. According to a study of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016, the prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in the elderly population varies from 20% to 40%, and the prevalence is estimated to be higher in the growing age populations. These are likely to grow the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market by product was led by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices segment. In 2018, the CPAP devices segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the APAP devices segment is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027 owing to its advantages such as providing a range of air pressure to meet the patient’s particular changing breathing needs for the night.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Compumedics Limited, VYAIRE, 3B Medical, Inc., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd., and APEX MEDICAL CORP. among others.

In March 2019, ResMed completed the acquisition of HB Healthcare (HBH) to help millions of South Koreans living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions. Also, during May 2017, Fisher & Paykel introduced New F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device designed to use in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients.

