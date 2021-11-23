Aloe Vera Extracts Market To Reach US$ 3,697.4 Million Forecast by 2027 |Aloe Farms Inc., Terry Laboratories Inc.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloe Vera Extracts Market Report, by Product Type (Aloe Vera Gel Extract, Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract, Others), by Form (Gel, Drinks, Powders, Capsules, and Concentrates), by End-Use Industry (Food, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,697.4 Mn million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights

Market Overview:

Aloe vera extracts can be obtained by heating dried aloe leaves with water. These products are beneficial for the skin and are used in a variety of cosmetics and skin care products. The plant's latex, which is yellow in color, is a major source of beneficial properties. The gel can be further extracted to create smooth, creamy and sweet-smelling creams, lotions, and ice creams. This plant contains a variety of bioactive compounds, including acemannan, glucosamine, tyrosoquinol, and neohexane. The aloe-emodin component inhibits the formation of bacterial biofilms and the growth of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The aloe-emodin in aloe leaf extracts prevents Pseudomonas bacterium from colonizing the body.

Competitive Landscape:

• Lily of the Desert Organic Aloeceuticals

• Aloe Farms Inc.

• Terry Laboratories Inc.

• Foodchem International Cooperation

• Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

• Aloecorp Inc.

• Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for aloe vera extracts from cosmetic industry is driving growth of the aloe vera extracts market. For instance, in April 2021, Aloette Cosmetic has launch Tropical Gardens Body Collection, Leaf Relief CBD Infused Aloe Gel and Complete Contour Hydrating Lip Volumizer.

Increasing usage of aloe vera in pharmaceutical and food industry is projected to foster growth of the market. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids and amino acids. The extarcts are majorly used to treat Alopecia, bacterial and fungal skin infections, chronic leg wounds, parasitic infections, systemic lupus erythematosus, arthritis and tic douloureux

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

There was high demand for aloe vera extract from pharmaceutical industry during Covid -19 pandemic. Recent studies reveals that the virucidal and cytotoxic properties of Aloe vera, one of the most studied plants considered as a nutraceutical. These data would allow this plant to be used as a multifunctional and low toxicity drug candidate for the management of COVID-19.

Key Takeaways:

1. The aloe vera extracts market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2 % over the forecast period owing to the high demand for aloe vera extracts from pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry due to rising skin health benefits of extract.

2. Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the strong presence of cosmetic industry in the region. According to the Cosmetics Europe, the European cosmetics and personal care market is the largest market for cosmetic products in the world and it was valued at €76.7 billion at retail sales price in 2020

