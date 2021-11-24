Now IT services companies can hire developers from Decipher Zone with Tie-Ups
Decipher Zone has announced that they are now open for businesses to work with their peers under corporate tie-ups if they wish to hire developers from them.
Java Development Company working in Java, Crypto, Blockchain, web app development and other new-fangled technologies. Collaborate with us as partners to relish stupendous customer support.”JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is headquartered in Jaipur and has development centres in the city and Gurugram.
According to a market survey the company’s revenue has been growing by 100% year on year for the last 3 years as they had pivoted from multiple backend technologies to solely become a Java Development Company. According to their website the company also works on Angular, React Js and Vue Js for frontend technologies. The company has been awarded into multiple categories of web app development such as Top Web Development Companies for November 2021 by topdevelopers.co, Clutch, Goodfirms, App Futura, Top Creators and others.
Moreover the company’s CEO, Lalit Sharma stated that he was being approached by multiple companies through common friends to HIRE DEVELOPERS under corporate tie-ups. He had been rejecting those offers because neither the offers were financially sustainable nor the concept of projects was good. Since post-pandemic, every industry is revamping its digital infrastructure so we are getting good project offers from our sales channels and fellow peers. That's why we added corporate tie-ups to hire developers in our business model that consists of a fixed price, Time and Material, pay per hour, pay per sprint and BOT models.
Java development company offering agile software development, web app development, business intelligence tools dashboard development and integration, blockchain development for creating smart contracts based automated systems.
We are a client oriented company which provides the best web app development and IT solutions. Our aim is to develop the best possible cost effective IT solution for clients to facilitate their business operations. We as a java development company ensure that our enterprise IT solution is a harbinger for resolving client’s problems.
Lastly, he was ecstatic to announce that they are now open for business with their peers and they are welcome to contact him through info@decipherzone.com
