Glutathione Market To Surpass US$ 361.0 Million By 2027 | Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd, Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glutathione market is expected to surpass US$ 361.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Glutathione is a common antioxidant found in a variety of personal care and cosmetics products. The glutathione market is primarily driven by strong demand for cosmetic items combined with rising consumer spending, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Glutathione is often utilised in skin care products because it protects the skin from the visible impacts of environmental changes. Glutathione-rich skin care products help to restore and brighten the skin. During the projected period, the skin care products market is expected to rise due to rising consumer demand for beauty and personal care products.

Major players operating in the global glutathione market include Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Biological Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co, Ltd, Kaiping Genuine Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nissor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Drivers:

Over the forecast period, glutathione demand is expected to be driven by rising nutricosmetics demand. Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements for beauty and skin health that are taken orally. The expansion and consumer awareness in personal grooming, as well as the busy lifestyles of the expanding urban population, are driving the Nutricosmetics market.

Key Trends

During the projected period, North America is expected to have a considerable share of the worldwide glutathione market. Glutathione market expansion is being fueled by the region's growing pharmaceutical sector. According to a report published by the U.S. Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) in 2019, titled "The Value of OTC Medicines to the U.S. Healthcare System," U.S. families spend roughly US$ 442 on OTC (over-the-counter) drugs on average per year.

Global Glutathione Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the buying pattern of consumers. Measures such as nationwide lockdown have led panic buying of food and hygiene products. Following the COVID-19 crisis, increasing number of patients are opting for self-medication rather than visiting a doctor. This has led to several people stocking up over-the-counter drugs for symptom relief.

