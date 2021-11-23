Border Security System Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2021-2026

Border Security System Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the border security system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Border Security System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global border security system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Border security systems are a range of protective solutions that are required for constant surveillance and maintenance of security over a particular territory. Some of the common border security systems include a ground sensor, elemental isotope detector, aerostats, cargo scanners, drones, fixed surveillance towers, and satellite surveillance. Border security systems enable excellent coordination of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) efforts while supporting tactical patrol agents, stationary control centers, and deployed command posts.

A rapid rise in the adoption of unmanned system solutions by the defense and military sectors is majorly fueling the border security system market growth. This is further supported by rising territorial conflicts and unstable geopolitical conditions. Moreover, leading players and defense authorities of various nations have been consistently investing in advancing digital technology to offer real-time connection across a wider area, which is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, rapid economic growth and increasing export activities, especially in developing countries, have escalated the demand for efficient border security systems across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Airbus Group SE

BAE Systems PLC

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

Elbit Systems

Flir Systems Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Safran Group

Thales SA.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform:

Ground

Aerial

Naval

Breakup by System Type:

Radar Systems

Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR)Systems

Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Systems

Coastal Surveillance Radar (CSR) Systems

Laser Systems

Camera Systems

IR and Thermal Imaging Cameras

CCTV

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intelligent Fencing Systems

Electric Fencing Systems

Laser Fencing Systems

Unmanned Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV- Autonomous and Remotely Controlled)

Wide-Band Wireless Communication Systems

Command and Control (C2) Systems

Display Systems (LED Displays or Projection-Based Displays)

Video Distribution Systems

Audio Systems

Biometric Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

