GLocalMind announces New Hire – Paul Evans
Continued Talent acquisition to accelerate the growth of 900,000+ Healthcare panel companyPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLocalMind, a leading global Healthcare professional survey company, announced today the hire of Paul Evans in its ongoing talent acquisition initiative.
GLocalMind recently promoted Matt Brown to CEO and added Paul Evans to the ranks as SVP. Paul was a founding member of WorldOne(Now SERMO) in 2000, where he and Matt first worked together. Paul has been part of the online data collection transition and an instrumental change agent for the companies he has worked and consulted for 20+ years.
“it is a pleasure to be working with Matt again and joining other old and new colleagues at GLocalMind. There is plenty of room for evolution in the Healthcare Data Collection space. I am excited to join the team and help the company scale.” said Paul.
Before joining GLocalMind, Paul held leadership positions at Dynata and M3 and is president for the Intellus member charity group PMR Charities.
GLocalMind CEO Matt Brown says, “I am delighted to have Paul join the GLocalMind family to lead our America business. Paul has over two decades of business development experience in the market research space and has held senior leadership roles for most of this time. I am confident that Paul will be an excellent fit for our company with his creativity and drive and will help us realize the considerable opportunities for growth in the Americas markets.”
“We are excited to welcome Paul to the leadership team and help propel our next chapter of growth & success. Paul brings a keen understanding of the business and a strong focus on client relationships,” adds Vrinda Deval, Managing Partner, GLocalMind.
GLocalMind is a global healthcare fieldwork company that provides access to key healthcare stakeholders - physicians, patients, and payors. Leveraging their high-quality global panels, ability to custom recruit, and a good understanding of local markets, they work collaboratively to support qualitative and quantitative market research needs.
Using double opt-in, permission-based techniques, their 900,000+ panelists include physicians across specialties, KOLs, Payers, Nurses, Dentists, Veterinarians, Ophthalmologists, Opticians, Pharmacists across key markets in the US, Canada, EU5, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East.
