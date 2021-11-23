Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Adopts Predictive Diagnostics For Effective Solutions

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbiology devices and equipment companies are increasingly adopting predictive diagnostics to provide a different way of looking at a production facility, using customized analysis tools that extract accurate data and offer real-time insights. This will allow companies to identify the source of the problem and execute solutions to prevent future incidents. In October 2020, bioMérieux, a France based company providing microbiological testing solutions, launched predictive diagnostics, pairing microbiology solutions with data science, sequencing, and predictive modeling.

The major players in the microbiology diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for microbiology diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a major player in the market, introduced new benchtop automated reading and incubation system for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). This new instrument will provide microbiology laboratories with the accurate MIC results that are needed by clinicians to confidently select an effective antibiotic for critically ill patients, while safeguarding future patient care through more successful antimicrobial stewardship. Another market player, COPAN, launched its Collaborative Robot, using the latest technology for full laboratory automation, in North America, in 2018. The Collaborative Robot automatically manages many manual microbiology processes done at the laboratory bench, such as processing traditional fiber swabs, tissues, wound aspirates, positive blood culture bottles, and sterile body fluids. In order to keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Biomerieux, created PREVI® COLOR GRAM, an automated gram stainer to improve accuracy in staining and standardized results in minutes, with automated cleaning after 3-hours of being shut-off.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size reached a value of nearly $3.65 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $5.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 and reach $7.17 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market are Danaher Corporation, BioMérieux S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

North America was the largest region in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market, accounting for 34.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.0% and 12.6% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.9% respectively during 2020-2025.

TBRC’s global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analyzers, by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, research institutes, by laboratory instruments into incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, automated culture systems, by micro-biology analyzers into microbiology diagnostics instruments, microscopes, by reagents into pathogen-specific kits, general reagents.

The reagents and consumables market was the largest segment of the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 79.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the reagents and consumables market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.

