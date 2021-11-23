Coffee Capsule Market to Garner $ 14,062.20 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.0% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Various health benefits associated with coffee to drive the growth of the coffee capsule market, at CAGR of 7.0%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Coffee Capsule Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Open Source System and Closed Source System), Application (Household and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others),” the market is accounted for US$ 8,327.19 million in 2019 and it anticipated to reach US$ 14,062.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020–2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and the prominent players with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 8,327.19 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 14,062.20 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 7.0% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 151

No. Tables- 83

No. of Charts & Figures- 79

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product , Application and Distribution Channel , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Coffee capsule is a single serve vacuum packed capsule that requires a compatible machine. The benefit of consuming coffee capsule is that the vacuum packing ensures the hygiene and prevents external agents, such as oxygen, humidity, and heat, from entering inside. The coffee capsules manufacturers are focusing on producing recyclable and eco-friendly coffee capsule packaging. The compostable coffee capsules and plantable coffee containers that are fully biodegradable also aim to reduce the environmental impact of non-recyclable packaging options.

Consumer inclination toward innovative machines for convenience has increased the adoption of capsule coffee machines across the globe, driving the growth of the market. Due to their large populations and the increasing adoption of Western trends, China and India represent potential markets for coffee pods and capsules. Nowadays, due to urbanization, consumers have a work-oriented lifestyle. They need everything quickly and conveniently. They look for those products that can save time as well as provide good quality. This is where the coffee capsule comes into demand. The increase in demand for ready-to-drink coffee drinks majorly drives the market across the Asia-Pacific region. There has been an increase in applying these products in the coffee shops due to the rising demand for time-pressed consumers. Continuous advancements in the capsule machine technology upgraded with new features, innovative concepts, and applications evolve to provide enhanced quality and improved capacity, along with low energy consumption and minimum maintenance cost.

Effect of COVID-19 on Coffee Capsule Market

COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has rapidly spread around the world. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Mexico, and Argentina are among the most-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 cases and pronounced deaths, as of September 2020. According to the report by WHO, as of September there were ~33,580,503 COVID-19 confirmed cases and ~1,006,975 death cases worldwide.The global food & beverages industry is one of the major businesses witnessing supply chain breaks and manufacturing disruptions due to lockdown and office shutdowns. All these factors have greatly affected the global coffee capsule market growth.

Based on product type, the coffee capsule market is further segmented into open source system and close source system. In 2019, the close source system segment dominated the market. In the capsule coffee system, the coffee is shrink-wrapped in a capsule instead of filter paper. There are a variety of capsules and pods, with 7–10 grams of coffee content. A coffee capsule is used for an array of products, not just ground coffee. A closed-source system is a combination of a particular machine with a specific capsule. Closed-source systems were the first to be introduced in the market, and hence, the segment accounts for the larger share of the global coffee capsule market. The open-source system is easy to use and convenient compared to closed-source system machines, which further, drives the demand of open-source systems in the market. The open-source system segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Coffee Capsule Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

VERO Coffee, Vittoria Food and Beverage, Belmoca Belgium (Belmio), Nestle Nespresso S.A, Coind Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Gloria Jean’s Gourmet Coffee, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A, Dualit Limited, and illycaffè S.p.A. are among the key players in the global Coffee Capsule market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

