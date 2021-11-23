Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented based on type, fit, aircraft, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft cabin lighting market size was valued at $1,167.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,740 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. Cabins are an essential part of an airplane that transports passengers. Night travel at cruising altitudes requires adequate illumination for rendering best passenger service. Thus, cabin lighting is an integral part of providing the best in-flight experience. A good lighting system provides pleasant travel experience and helps the passengers to undertake various leisure activities. Airline operators are gradually adopting advanced cabin lighting systems to provide enhanced infrastructure to increase customer satisfaction levels and offer innovative value-added services. The use of LED lighting in aircraft cabin owing to the focus on energy savings is expected to offer ample opportunities for the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market.

Major Market Players:

• Astronics Corporation

• Cobham plc

• Devore Aviation Corporation of America

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG.

• Honeywell International Inc

• Luminator Technology Group

• Safran S.A

• STG Aerospace Limited

• Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

Aircraft cabin lighting systems are categorized into emergency lightings and ordinance signs, lavatory lights, reading & dome lights, specialty lighting, and wash lighting. Owing to increase in number of passengers, airline companies are continuously improvising and focusing on enhancing aircraft efficiency, luxury, and comfort for air travelers. In addition, to reduce fuel consumption, airline operators are now more focused on using LED lights in aircraft cabin lighting. The global aircraft cabin lighting market is estimated to be driven by factors such as, increase in demand for commercial airliners, and the need to improve passenger experience.

The global aircraft cabin lighting market growth is anticipated to be hampered by alternative modes of transport, airline order backlogs, and economic downturns. However, high demand for passenger aircrafts among developing economies such as India and China, and increase in government investment to establish commercial aircraft manufacturing facilities are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market.

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented based on type, fit, aircraft, and region. Depending on type, the global aircraft cabin lighting market share is classified into emergency lighting and ordinance signs, lavatory lights, reading & dome lights, specialty lighting, and wash lighting. On the basis of fit, it is bifurcated into retro fit and line-fit. On the basis of aircraft, it is classified into commercial, military, and other aircrafts.. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

