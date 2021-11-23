King Lion Technology Is Set To Launch KLT Token With SAAS Functionality Use Case

King Lion Technology is set to launch its native utility token, KLT, built on the Ethereum blockchain. The first of its kind, the digital currency allows investors to hold a stake in a working business while offering sales-boosting development tools.

KLT heralds a new way that cryptocurrencies are used and mined by the general public. Offering the same advantages of a decentralized platform, the utility token provides real-world utility with access to SAAS (software as a service) research software in the DeFi marketplace. This means that investors can utilize KLT to improve their revenue while still holding a stake in the cryptocurrency market.

More details can be found at https://kingliontec.com

The newly announced prototype token by King Lion Technology is recommended for businesses that want to improve their digital presence while strengthening their conversion. This is seen in the King Lion Technology Software Suite that deploys various business assets to receive organic traffic from such sites as Google, Amazon, and YouTube.

Once users invest in KLT, they will have access to SAAS software that allows them to preview current trends in Google. King Lion Technology explains that with more than 88 billion visitors to Google each month, a snapshot of the current keyword searches worldwide can contribute to better marketing plans and SEO strategies.

Investors are also able to tap into the Amazon and YouTube marketplace and see what most people are buying by searching for keywords related to their specific industry. Other platforms can also be researched, including Etsy and eBay.

The KLT prototype employs a 10% smart contract, where users pay a percentage of their fees on the Ethereum blockchain. Its creator, Keith Dougherty, explains that King Lion Technology is built on the belief that decentralized marketplaces should also have utility in business development and lead generation.

Unlike other native tokens, KLT can contribute to a more in-depth marketing strategy, as investors have a stake in several sales-boosting software solutions. While more for companies who follow a high-risk branding strategy, the token is also recommended for aggressive individual investors with a long-term outlook.

The cryptocurrency market has rapidly expanded to become one of the leading ways companies trade with each other. It is expected to further expand in the next few years, with more tokens being released.

