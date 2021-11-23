New Custom Cycling Jersey No Minimums Australia – Guaranteed Delivery AU Launch

Champion System, the top custom bike jersey manufacturer in Australia is updating their online collection of cycling apparel to offer their clients premium fabrics and fast turnarounds with no minimums on all custom cycling kits, running apparel, tri suits and MTB jersey orders.

All of Champion System Australia’s new jersey designs come with a lifetime guarantee and are made of durable, breathable materials. The New South Wales-based company is also offering nearly endless customization options as part of this new release.

To learn more, visit https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

The announcement ensures that Australian customers have access to high-end, reliable sportswear that they can feel at ease while wearing. Champion System Australia strives to provide a product for every need, and this line of jerseys is certainly a continuation of that endeavour.

For example, among the new cycling jerseys are a heavy-duty version for harsher weather, a lightweight model that also wicks water away from the skin during difficult climbs, and an all-round edition that can be worn even when on foot. While amateur enthusiasts will surely find the gear more than satisfactory, there are also designs specialized for the professional cyclist.

As part of their customer service guarantee, Champion System provides order replacement in the event of a shipping mishap. Additionally, they offer a crash protection service that will replace the product for free if it is damaged on the road.

Their online shop provides a streamlined shopping experience with information that assures the customer is matched with a product that is right for them. While there is no minimum order, Champion System is perfectly tailored to the cycling team preparing for a race, as the whole team can easily order their apparel at once and can receive discounted shipping for orders over ten units.

All products in the new cycling line are highly user-friendly, equipped with UV-protective, tear-resistant fabric and reinforced pockets. Breathable side panels maximize airflow and prevent clinging, while a rear silicone grip provides extra support.

Champion System Australia is based in Sydney, NSW, and has been providing quality sportswear to customers worldwide since 2005. They pride themselves on their collaborative spirit and their commitment to their clientele, offering products that, in their words, are “fun, efficient, and easy”.

