Next-gen educational app HOLO12 elevates biology learning to extraordinary heights with AR-based immersive learning
The HOLO12 app is redefining the conventional online learning sector with Augmented Reality-based immersive learning content.DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new educational app is all set to revolutionize online learning with cutting-edge AR technology-based immersive experience. Titled “HOLO12”, the app is uniquely designed to enable learners to get a realistic view of biology topics through 3D models over an Augmented Reality-based platform while having access to the full course curriculum and self-assessment tests all on the one app.
In an exclusive interview, Siobhan Leonard and Cathal Leonard, the founders of HOLO12, shared that they are dedicated to scaling up the scientific learning experience to an extraordinary height with their next-gen educational app. The HOLO12 team is backed by a squad of world-class educators as well as leading experts in the fields of AR creation, interactive web-based technology, video production, digital creation, animation, and motion graphics.
“Straddling the line between the bleeding edge and the cutting edge is a very delicate balancing act. With one foot in the metaverse and the other on this side of reality, HOLO12 hits the right balance of this high wire act. Our highly innovative and practical solutions engage learners with Augmented Reality models and courses that cover the entire curriculum in stunning detail for a global audience.”
“HOLO12 is designed to redefine the traditional online learning sector with a novel way of learning. We have banked on the power of the most innovative, inclusive, as well as the most powerful learning tool today –Augmented Reality - to introduce a unique and more effective learning platform for the biology students”, stated the founders.
Per the statements of the founders of HOLO12, they have capitalized on the power of “enriched visual learning” with the app since visual experience has proven to be more effective in comprehending any subject or topic compared to plain textual experience. The app can be operated over both smartphones and tablets. HOLO12 enables learners to use the smartphone like a microscope to study intricate plant and animal life in incredible 3D AR models for a more realistic experience.
“Our state-of-the-art app allows students to experience Augmented Reality models with interactive web-based educational content that covers national and local curriculums, which creates a more engaging and fun learning experience. You can use the app to continue your biology learning lessons anytime, anywhere.”
“Our AR models will enable the students to get a closer look at living things of all sizes and kinds, ranging from tiny microbes to giant elephants and plants. A microscopic view would help to elevate their understanding of major biological concepts and scientific facts. Our app will make it possible to watch a flower coming to a full bloom or get a closer look into the intricate physiology of microorganisms, something that had never been viable with traditional online education apps, until now. Added to the practical aspects of the lessons, HOLO12 also covers the scientific theories and basic Biology principles to strengthen the theoretical background of the students as well.”
All the course units are followed by self-assessment tests so that students can monitor their progress.
Top features of HOLO12 :
● Revolutionary immersive learning experience
● Covers local and national curriculums in stunning detail
● Interactive courses for a more engaging learning experience
● All courses accompanied by AR models
● Self-assessment tests at the end of each unit for easy monitoring of progress
Contact media@holo12.com
Call: +353 85 878 6284
Media Relations
Cathal Leonard
cathal@holo12.com