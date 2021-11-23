Egg Packaging Market Revenue to Cross USD 5,932.01 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

Egg Packaging Market research report gives you an in-depth analysis of revenue, forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Egg Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Material Type (Paper, Plastic, and Others) and Packaging Type (Cartons, Containers, Trays, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 4,243.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,932.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 4,243.42 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 5,932.01 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 4.3% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 116

No. Tables- 32

No. of Charts & Figures- 59

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Material Type and Packaging Type

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Eggs appeal to the necessities of a busy customer who is looking for a convenient food option but reluctant to compromise on health as eggs are readily accessible and have high nutrition and protein content. Moreover, in recent times, eggs are considered as an attractive unprocessed protein source alternative to meat. The eggs' low environmental footprint than other animal proteins is another factor making them appealing to the environmentally-conscious populace. Therefore, the rising consumer preference for eggs as protein-based food is increasing the sales of eggs globally and thereby bolstering the egg packaging market.

Egg packaging are being used in developing regions, as many companies such as Brodrene Hartmann AS, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited., Cellulose de la Loire and others have their product in this region. Eggs are an excellent source of proteins. As diets worldwide are becoming richer and more diverse owing to a rise in living standards, proteins have become a crucial part of people’s diet. Egg consumption is growing in many European markets primarily in the UK where the egg market is profiting from the slowdown in sales of breakfast cereal. While the Europe hold a significant share of the global egg packaging market, also emerging economies such as Germany, France, Italy, Uk, and others also represent a high growth rate. Eggs appeal to the necessities of a busy customer who is looking for convenient options but reluctant to compromise on health as eggs are readily accessible and have high nutrition and protein content. Moreover, in recent times, people are looking for an alternative protein source and eggs are an attractive unprocessed protein alternative to meat owing to increasing demand for veggie-based dishes. The eggs' low environmental footprint than other animal proteins is another factor making them appealing to the environmentally-conscious populace.

Effect of COVID-19 on Egg Packaging Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of February 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food and beverage is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.

Based on material type, the egg packaging market is segmented into paper, plastic, and others. In 2019, the paper segment held the largest market share. Paper-based packaging protects goods and reduces waste as well as it is recyclable. Recycling waste paper and packaging responsibly reduces litter and landfill. It prevents waste through breakage, spoilage, and contamination, and extends shelf life of product. Paper-based packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to transport, protect, and preserve a wide array of items. It is engineered to be sturdy, yet lightweight, and is customizable to meet product- or customer-specific needs.

Egg Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Sonoco Products Company.; Placon; MAUSER Group; Jin Fu Hua Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd; Huhtamaki Oyj; CKF Inc.; Cascades Inc.; Hartmann; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; and Cellulose de la Loire are among the key players in the global Egg Packaging market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Egg Packaging Market Growth Sturdy at 4.3% CAGR to Outstrip $5,932.01 Million by 2027