Which Factors are Stimulating Demand for Photocatalytic Self-cleaning Sol-Gel Coatings : Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global sol-gel coatings market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 10% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. The market is expected to develop significantly in future due to numerous qualities of sol-gel coatings such as self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, and IR & UV energy resistance.
For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6403
The versatility of sol-gel coatings has enabled solutions in industries such as electronics, optics, solar energy harvesting, aerospace, automotive engineering, marine protection, and healthcare. Increasing global demand for renewable sources of energy is creating massive opportunities for solar energy-harnessing devices, which, in turn, use sol-gel coatings, thereby driving demand. Sol-gel processing applications are also being driven by growing demand for anti-reflective coatings in construction and infrastructure industries.
sol gel coatings market by FactMR
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Sales of sol-gel coatings to reach over US$ 5 Bn by 2031
The market in China forecast to expand at around 9% CAGR
The building & construction segment, under application, is projected to record above 7% CAGR through 2031
The market in Asia Pacific is forecast to reach a valuation of more than US$ 550 Mn by 2031
For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6403
Key Points Covered in Sol-Gel Coatings Industry Research:
Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
COVID-19 Impact on Sol-Gel Coatings and How to Navigate
Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
Key Market Segments Covered in Sol-Gel Coatings Industry Analysis
Product
Wear-resistant Sol-Gel Coatings
Corrosion-resistant Sol-Gel Coatings
Water-resistant Sol-Gel Coatings
Photocatalytic Self-cleaning Sol-Gel Coatings
Application
Automotive Sol-Gel Coatings
Aerospace Sol-Gel Coatings
Biomedical Sol-Gel Coatings
Building & Construction Sol-Gel Coatings
Electronics Sol-Gel Coatings
For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6403
Fragmented Market
The sol-gel coatings industry is witnessing numerous mergers and acquisitions. Many new competitors have entered the business in addition to organizations that are already operating in this space. R&D spending is being done to introduce new technologies into the mainstream market. Presence of a multitude of players renders the landscape quite fragmented.
In June 2017, the Sherwin Williams Company acquired Valspar Corporation, an American manufacturer of paints and coatings based in Minneapolis, U.S. This acquisition was in line with the company’s growth strategy of becoming a global leader in the paints and coatings market.
In 2018, EPG AG announced that it has developed a colored sol-gel coating for aluminum parts used in the aerospace industry. This sol-gel coating is resistant to severe mechanical loads and has a consistent surface appearance.
Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002661/0/en/Consumption-of-Ammonium-Sulfate-to-Grow-1-5X-Through-2029-Pharmaceutical-Applications-to-Generate-Major-Profits-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape
Shielding Bags Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/979/shielding-bags-market
Inorganic Coagulants Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1054/inorganic-coagulants-market
Ketone Based Solvents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1059/ketone-based-solvents-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICEs
For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6403
The versatility of sol-gel coatings has enabled solutions in industries such as electronics, optics, solar energy harvesting, aerospace, automotive engineering, marine protection, and healthcare. Increasing global demand for renewable sources of energy is creating massive opportunities for solar energy-harnessing devices, which, in turn, use sol-gel coatings, thereby driving demand. Sol-gel processing applications are also being driven by growing demand for anti-reflective coatings in construction and infrastructure industries.
sol gel coatings market by FactMR
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Sales of sol-gel coatings to reach over US$ 5 Bn by 2031
The market in China forecast to expand at around 9% CAGR
The building & construction segment, under application, is projected to record above 7% CAGR through 2031
The market in Asia Pacific is forecast to reach a valuation of more than US$ 550 Mn by 2031
For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6403
Key Points Covered in Sol-Gel Coatings Industry Research:
Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
COVID-19 Impact on Sol-Gel Coatings and How to Navigate
Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
Key Market Segments Covered in Sol-Gel Coatings Industry Analysis
Product
Wear-resistant Sol-Gel Coatings
Corrosion-resistant Sol-Gel Coatings
Water-resistant Sol-Gel Coatings
Photocatalytic Self-cleaning Sol-Gel Coatings
Application
Automotive Sol-Gel Coatings
Aerospace Sol-Gel Coatings
Biomedical Sol-Gel Coatings
Building & Construction Sol-Gel Coatings
Electronics Sol-Gel Coatings
For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6403
Fragmented Market
The sol-gel coatings industry is witnessing numerous mergers and acquisitions. Many new competitors have entered the business in addition to organizations that are already operating in this space. R&D spending is being done to introduce new technologies into the mainstream market. Presence of a multitude of players renders the landscape quite fragmented.
In June 2017, the Sherwin Williams Company acquired Valspar Corporation, an American manufacturer of paints and coatings based in Minneapolis, U.S. This acquisition was in line with the company’s growth strategy of becoming a global leader in the paints and coatings market.
In 2018, EPG AG announced that it has developed a colored sol-gel coating for aluminum parts used in the aerospace industry. This sol-gel coating is resistant to severe mechanical loads and has a consistent surface appearance.
Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002661/0/en/Consumption-of-Ammonium-Sulfate-to-Grow-1-5X-Through-2029-Pharmaceutical-Applications-to-Generate-Major-Profits-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape
Shielding Bags Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/979/shielding-bags-market
Inorganic Coagulants Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1054/inorganic-coagulants-market
Ketone Based Solvents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1059/ketone-based-solvents-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICEs
Fact.MR
+ +1 6282511583
email us here