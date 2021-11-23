Cold, Mold Cold or Virus: 5 Tips to Prevent or Recover Fast From Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram gives tips to prevent and recover from cold, mold-cold, and flu using nature's medicine in his book Doctor's Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses.
For centuries, oregano oil has been used as a therapeutic agent for virtually any infection, anywhere in the body. This powerful spice extract is one of nature's most impressive natural medicines.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and medicinal spice expert, Dr. Cass Ingram, provides lifesaving tips on surviving and preventing colds, mold colds, the flu, and more in his book "Doctor's Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses."
— Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doctor
"While the whole world suffers from a multitude of seasonal sinus disorders, bronchial conditions, and congestion among a litany of similar complaints, a natural remedy for respiratory disorders has been available to mankind all along - oil of wild oregano," says Dr. Ingram.
"For centuries, oregano oil has been used as a therapeutic agent for virtually any infection, anywhere in the body. This powerful spice extract is one of nature's most impressive natural medicines," says Dr. Ingram.
Dr. Ingram says the most medicinally potent oregano plant is one that grows wild in the Mediterranean mountains from 5,000 to 13,000 feet above sea level. It thrives on rocks incredibly dense in calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and other essential minerals.
The Doctor's Guide explains that oil extracted from wild Mediterranean mountain oregano is the food kingdom's most powerful antioxidant and antihistamine. It even has anti-pain and anti-inflammatory powers, and it attacks and cleanses excess mucous while clearing the body of respiratory symptoms, like wheezing and cough.
Dr. Ingram's book, "Doctor's Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses," offers tips to see one safely through the cold and flu season. Here are 5 of them:
1. First, determine if one has cold, mold-cold, or flu symptoms.
• Cold symptoms include head and neck congestion, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, coughing, postnasal drip, watery eyes, and fever (although most people with colds do not have a fever).
• Flu symptoms include fever, chills, vomiting, muscle ache, headaches, weakness, and fatigue. It is a virus that enters the body on the mucus membrane of the throat and nasal cavity and can travel throughout the body, developing into double phenomena requiring hospitalization.
• Mold Cold symptoms include cold or flu-like symptoms with a dry cough caused by mold, which attacks the sinus and bronchial tract.
2. Use 3-5 drops of wild Mediterranean mountain oregano oil daily as a preventative.
3. To recover quickly from colds, mold colds, or flu increase the dose of wild oregano oil to 10 drops or more.
4. Learn the origin of the oregano oil before taking it. Avoid synthetic, farmed, and hot-house raised species cloned from GMO plants where pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides have been used.
5. Rub the oregano oil on the bottom of the feet, shins, spin, and lymphatics for additional absorption.
"Wild Mediterranean mountain-grown oregano oil has been proven by the USDA and FDA to be a safe, powerful antioxidant 100 times more potent than blueberries," says Dr. Ingram.
Comments from wild oregano users:
"Everyone around me has been sick with severe colds and the flu except for me, and I don't have an exceptional immune system. In fact, every season, I usually get sick. The only difference is my daily use of wild oregano oil. I live in NYC and am subject to brutal weather, congested subway rides, and daily encounters at work with folks who are sick. Nevertheless, I have managed to deflect illness. This is a staple now in my medicine cabinet." S.S., oregano oil user.
"I can't say enough good things about wild-grown Mediterranean mountain oregano. So far, I haven't gotten sick since I started using it, and that is saying a lot because I was constantly getting colds." APL Mom, oregano oil user.
For information about wild-grown Mediterranean mountain oregano supplements and to order "Doctor's Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses" visit www.cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About the Author Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild™, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). He is one of North America's leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing, including "Doctor's Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses," has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
Chrystal Gorges
The PR Group
+17275047792 ext.
email us here