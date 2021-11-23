Cold, Mold Cold or Virus: 5 Tips to Prevent or Recover Fast From Dr. Cass Ingram

Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doctor Doctors Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses Wild Mediterranean Mountain-grown Oregano

Dr. Cass Ingram gives tips to prevent and recover from cold, mold-cold, and flu using nature's medicine in his book Doctor's Guide to Wild Oregano Oil 101 Uses.

For centuries, oregano oil has been used as a therapeutic agent for virtually any infection, anywhere in the body. This powerful spice extract is one of nature's most impressive natural medicines.” — Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doctor