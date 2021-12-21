What Is A MOQ? Tips From Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer The Evans Group
MOQs exist in many businesses, and fashion is no exception.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Evans Group (TEG), a Los Angeles clothing manufacturer and fashion production house are extending a wealth of knowledge to educate emerging designers. Led by fashion industry veteran Jennifer Evans, The Evans Group commits itself to help both established and emerging fashion designers start a clothing line.
And with TEG being a low MOQ clothing manufacturing in Los Angeles, that means a lot to new designers. Jennifer Evans and her team have assisted nearly 2,000 independent designers over its nearly 20 years of operation in Downtown Los Angeles.
MOQs In The Fashion Industry
No minimums refer to a minimum order quantity, known as a MOQ. MOQs exist in many businesses, and fashion is no exception.
A business establishes a minimum order quantity as a watermark for what they accept per manufacturing order. The number set by the company isn’t arbitrary; a lot of thought goes into setting a MOQ. After all, a business needs to monitor its bottom line, especially if a clothing manufacturer works exclusively with sustainable fashion materials, as TEG does.
If you’re just starting your fashion business, a massive MOQ (upwards of 300-500 pieces) is a tall order, even with adequate resources.
But not everyone, especially new fashion designers, is penned in by a large minimum order quantity. Low MOQ clothing manufacturers, especially those with negligible to no minimums, essentially put your creativity at the forefront of the design process. While even a low MOQ clothing manufacturer won’t be cheap, there at least exists some much-needed wiggle room that’s rare to the fashion industry.
No Minimum, No Problem
One of TEG’s selling points, and in fact a significant draw for many, is its ‘no minimums’ policy toward apparel manufacturing. Jennifer Evans and her team allow for new fashion designers to submit clothing orders of below ten pieces to get a fashion line started.
The Evans Group further outlines just why this minimal number of samples serves both the designer and sample makers.
“Minimum order quantities mean less clothing, but it opens new avenues of creative freedom for any clothing designer...seeing what’s trending in the fashion world with a smaller collection of clothing samples is a surefire way of testing the market. It’s also a way to see if the clothing you designed resonates with you, too.”
And for an industry with such an indelible mark on the world’s economy, it’s easy to see why even simple market analysis and research are fundamental building blocks for your future fashion brand.
“At The Evans Group, you’ll meet directly with Jennifer Evans and her design team create your initial fashion designs. You’re then thrown right into the planning, sketching, and production processes of your new clothing line.”
TEG states, “You’re effectively immersing yourself in your own clothing line, and until you’re satisfied with what you’ve created in the TEG creative space, we won’t stop lending a helping hand.”
The Cost Of Starting A Clothing Line: Low MOQs Make A Difference
You don’t need to be a veteran of the fashion industry to know it can cost quite a bit to design a clothing line of your own.
Minimum order quantities can make a massive difference in the garment manufacturing process. Aside from making life a little easier for talented clothing sample makers, a lower MOQ allows fashion designers to edit, revise, and tailor their dream clothing line more easily.
And the cost isn’t merely based on how many clothing samples you commission. The clothing manufacturer needs to source the perfect materials, fabric and acquire a talented labor force. All of these higher costs could make any fashion designer balk at the prospect of ordering an entire clothing line.
Plus, a larger clothing studio may establish a larger MOQ. After all, they may need to order their materials in bulk. It’s a balancing act, one that needs to account for every thread of fabric, every hour of creative labor, and every use of a sewing machine on a factory floor.
But just because low MOQ clothing manufacturers allow a much-needed foothold into a competitive industry doesn’t mean you don’t have to sell yourself short. With The Evans Group, you can be ambitious, too. It’s no issue to opt for a larger clothing sample order. Jennifer Evans hires local Los Angeles designers and textile workers to help larger clothing orders come together.
How The Evans Group Helps You Start A Clothing Line
With its no minimum policy for independent designers, The Evans Group sends a positive message loud and clear to anyone curious about starting a clothing line. Creating your own clothing line is not only plausible but probable.
Being categorized as a low MOQ clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group allows new designers to feel free both creatively and in terms of resources. Whether it’s coming up with the perfect fashion brand idea during an extensive creative session in its L.A. clothing studio or cobbling together a comprehensive fashion mood board, emerging independent fashion designers have an ally in The Evans Group.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
