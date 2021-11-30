Three Key Reasons Why Fashion Designers Need Los Angeles Cut and Sew Manufacturers
Creative fashion development and production house The Evans Group is hard at work helping emerging and established independent designers create a clothing line.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly twenty years of helping clients from all over the world, as well as being featured in Vogue, The San Francisco Chronicle, and CFDA, The Evans Group has established itself as one of the premier low MOQ Los Angeles clothing manufacturers.
In short, this Los Angeles clothing manufacturer allows for both emerging and established fashion designers to flex their creative muscles. And The Evans Group proves why it’s a creative tour de force.
In a recent piece penned by TEG, the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer offers crucial advice for those interested in starting a clothing line. More specifically, why independent fashion designers need cut and sew manufacturers in Los Angeles.
Cut And Sew Manufacturers Help Designers Plan For The Future
If one wants to start their own clothing line, they need a concrete plan. While ambition serves the fashioned designer exceptionally well, the individual needs to effectively channel that ambition into a cohesive plan.
A crucial aspect of successful clothing design is coming up with a detailed fashion tech pack. Think of a fashion tech pack as a detailed plan or blueprint for your future clothing line.
Clothing manufacturers in Los Angeles like TEG offer unparalleled creative services to help any designer flesh out a fashion brand.
After meeting one-on-one with Jennifer Evans and partnering up with the clothing manufacturer, the entire TEG team kicks into gear, ready to assist the designer in their goals.
For example, the TEG team helps emerging fashion designers get the creative juices flowing. With everything from old-fashioned brainstorming sessions at the TEG Los Angeles location to crafting painstakingly detailed fashion mood boards, the entire creative process, while detailed, is highly effective.
This special attention to detail from the creative team at TEG is an essential part of the clothing design process undertaken at the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer. And Evans herself makes it clear that designers have free reign to let creative freedom flow.
TEG’s Team of Los Angeles Cut and Sew Professionals
The staff populating the creative services department and clothing manufacturing studios are some of the best in Los Angeles.
The cut and sew manufacturing team, made up of Los Angeles pattern makers, is another creative weapon in a designer’s arsenal. All of the planning made before the beginning of the project comes into play here. TEG’s Los Angeles pattern makers take each minute design detail found in the fashion tech pack (fittingly called a ‘TEG Specification Sheet’) and bring it to life.
And Jennifer Evans has all of the design angles covered. After working for over 20 years in the Los Angeles area, Evans’s network of design professionals is impressive, to say the least.
In fact, with larger orders, Jennifer Evans herself hires outside help, creating jobs for textile workers at nearby clothing factories in Los Angeles.
A Memorable Los Angeles Low Minimum Order Quantity Clothing Manufacturer
Along with the aforementioned enticing aspects for any new fashion designer, perhaps TEG’s biggest draw is the lack of minimums involved. Minimum order quantities, also known as minimums and MOQs, are the minimum number of clothing samples required by a designer to order from a clothing manufacturer.
For many new designers, it’s no surprise that jumping into the field of luxury fashion may be hampered by such design hurdles. However, at The Evans Group, new designers need not worry about fulfilling a massive clothing order. That, and running out of funds.
TEG offers its designers no minimums and proudly touts itself as a low MOQ clothing manufacturer. Jennifer Evans recognized that independent designers need help starting clothing lines, and having demanding MOQs can quickly stop a fruitful design in its tracks.
And low MOQ clothing manufacturers help with more than preserving resources. Low MOQs end up giving independent designers the ability to have greater creative control over their work.
“The issue with a moderate to high MOQ is cost and lack of control. Obviously, more clothing samples require more funds and resources, something a new independent designer likely won’t have easy access to,” states TEG’s resources page.
“Secondly, high MOQs don’t serve the quality of the clothing line. With lower MOQs, smaller amounts of clothing samples mean a more manageable time revising and editing any issues found during production.”
How The Evans Group Can Help You Launch A Fashion Brand
With over 2,000 satisfied clients, like Guess, Greg Lauren, Hiraeth, and Rodarte, The Evans Group has easily carved itself a place in the pantheon of Los Angeles indie fashion.
Jennifer Evans and her team aim to bring in the best and brightest in the independent fashion world, propping them up and allowing them to grow to their full potential.
While primarily serving as a clothing manufacturer to the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the production house also aims to expand its considerable reach. With this proven method of walking independent fashion designers through its production steps, those outside the city limits will be able to enjoy the expert pattern making services in Los Angeles.
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
