Low MOQ Clothing Manufacturer Guides New Fashion Designers

Since 2005, Jennifer Evans has made the dreams of emerging designers her business.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the Fashion District of Downtown Los Angeles is the luxury clothing manufacturer and fashion production house The Evans Group (TEG). Led by design veteran Jennifer Evans, The Evans Group has been helping both emerging and established fashion designers launch their dream clothing lines for nearly 20 years. Starting
With an impressive roster of nearly 2,000 satisfied clients and in-depth case studies, The Evans Group offers its services to designers worldwide (although there are some added benefits to those indie fashion designers located in TEG’s home city).
The Benefits of A Low MOQ Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer
Since The Evans Group is a Low MOQ clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles, it turns out that the adage ‘less is more’ has never been more appropriate. Low minimum order quantities (or, in The Evans Group’s case, no minimums) is a fantastic way for emerging fashion designers to let their creative juices flow.
According to TEG:
“Low MOQ clothing manufacturers are vital assets to emerging fashion designers, as they don’t require you to order a massive amount of clothing samples. Large clothing orders limit you in other ways. For example, it’ll likely be more challenging to perform meaningful market analysis with your product if you’ve spent a large portion of your money on ordering samples.”
For even the most determined indie fashion designer, the cost of starting a clothing line can be pretty steep. But by using a low MOQ clothing manufacturer, there’s much more leeway in prices.
For example, since a designer doesn’t need to shell out for 500 clothing samples and instead opt for 15, they can save money and pay attention to the small details of their designs. And while working alongside TEG’s expert Los Angeles pattern makers, said indie designer will have plenty of prior talent to depend on.
The Cost of Starting A Clothing Line
Once again tying into the many benefits of using a low MOQ clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles is the cost. In a recent piece on the cost of starting a clothing line, TEG details the different capital a new designer needs and essential decisions they should consider.
As it turns out, using a low minimum order quantity clothing manufacturers is one of the best ways to save money on your new clothing line.
At face value, it’s a cost-saving measure. It follows that a new independent designer won’t have the same funds and resources that someone like Greg Lauren (whom TEG helped collaborate with Banana Republic) would have at their disposal.
The Evans Group: Made In L.A. Means Made With Care
When starting her business in the mid-2000s, Jennifer Evans made sure to focus on hiring local talent, exhibiting the expertise of individuals within Los Angeles. And her dedication to hiring local talent extends to larger orders as well. When a designer commissions a larger order, she focuses on hiring textile workers from local clothing manufacturers to fill the gaps on the production floor.
And for those new or seasoned designers concerned about fashion production’s ethical and sustainable factors (and who isn’t?), The Evans Group dedicates itself to these practices to stem the tide of the fashion industry’s high environmental cost.
How Can The Evans Group Help You Launch A Clothing Line?
TEG’s doors are open for designers who have a few fashion collections in their repertoire, as well as for designers who have only the seeds of an idea for a clothing line.
After meeting with Evans for a one-on-one consultation regarding the project’s general direction, you will meet with her creative services team. As TEG states, it doesn’t matter if you’re starting at ground zero or filling a void of creativity; the team is there to guide you through the entire process.
Design experts hand-picked by Evans for their immense talent will guide you through the creative process, employing fashion mood boards, brainstorming sessions, and extensive sketching.
However long the creative process lasts, you’ll then meet with a project manager. The project manager is the person responsible for guiding the team of pattern makers, seamstresses, and sample makers toward the goal of crafting your designs.
Along with keeping the TEG team on track, the project manager will put your designs through multiple quality checks to ensure it’s of the highest quality. Not to mention up to your personal design standards.
From there, the design team will create a fashion tech pack, aptly titled the ‘TEG Specification Sheet.’ This creative schematic serves as a comprehensive blueprint for your future clothing line. In particular, pattern makers use the fashion tech pack to take mere designs and turn them into high end clothing.
And if you’re a designer taking advantage of the ‘no minimums’ policy, you can even have your clothing samples finished relatively quickly. If you’re in a rush, the high end clothing manufacturers can complete orders within 1 to 4 weeks. Afterward, you’ll discuss pricing options with TEG’s production manager.
In short, using The Evans Group’s proven track record as a quality Los Angeles low MOQ clothing manufacturer is easily a winning move for designers of all stripes and experience levels. By using extensive creative services, local designers, and sustainable practices, The Evans Group is a designer’s best friend.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent.
With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
