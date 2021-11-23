Digital Media Agency Gives California Cybersecurity Company Website Rehaul
DRPSEC, an IT and cybersecurity company in Fullerton, California, is enjoying a newer, fresher look from proven digital marketing company.FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The information technology was in dire need of a brand overhaul. More specifically, DRPSEC recognized that its website needed a lot of tuning up. The company was able to understand its shortcomings and eventually reached out to Sprinkles Media, a digital media agency based in Riverside, California. After a digital marketing consultation, along with a comprehensive brand growth strategy, DRPSEC’s brand now has a new lease on life.
Sprinkles Media, Building Websites and Transforming Content
With the custom website redesign, courtesy of Sprinkles Media’s branding experts, DRPSEC’s content is now more relevant than ever. And no complicated coding was involved; the design team crafted DRPSEC’s new site using Webflow. This software allows the creation of quality websites easily. And Webflow is exactly what DRPSEC’s brand needed for effective growth online.
Blake Melcher and John Willenbring, DRPSEC’s founders, are vastly experienced IT experts who had a lot of good to say about the digital media agency.
Willenbring states: “Sprinkles Media simply knows what they’re doing, inside and out. We’ve been extremely impressed with the team’s digital marketing strategies throughout the entire time working with them. We couldn’t have overhauled our content without their help.”
Similarly, Blake Melcher says, “Sprinkles [Media] always impresses me. Sprinkles Media is one of the only companies at the top of my list of businesses that continually impress me time and time again. Their ingenious digital marketing strategies have given DRPSEC a leg up in the industry.”
But how did this Riverside digital media agency transform DRPSEC’s outdated website into something that gives the IT and cybersecurity company that much-needed advantage? Earning the praises of IT experts is no small feat.
Simply put, Sprinkles Media assisted the IT and cybersecurity company out of marketing obscurity by engaging in comprehensive branding and SEO campaigns.
The Redesign Process, Blackbird, and How To Protect Your Business
DRPSEC’s aim as a cybersecurity company is to help businesses of all sizes protect their IT servers. Hacking is a significant issue for any business, regardless of size. With that in mind, DRPSEC needed a way to communicate its values without sacrificing its bottom line.
Once Sprinkles Media and DRPSEC worked out a comprehensive plan covering all of the branding bases, the web design team went to work. People respond positively towards an aesthetically-pleasing website, and the Sprinkles Media team kept this in mind through every step of the branding design process.
And during every step of the way, the Sprinkles Media team kept in constant touch with DRPSEC’s Melcher and Willenbring, ensuring that the IT company had the final say when it came to any significant design decisions.
A massive draw for the cybersecurity company is their signature program, Blackbird. It acts as a ‘honeypot’ for malicious hackers, providing them with falsified decoy data to misdirect them from attacking your sensitive servers.
This program, one of DRPSEC’s main calling cards, had an unwelcoming web page in the past. And for DRPSEC, that spelled disaster when it came to establishing an authoritative presence in the IT and cybersecurity space online.
With the complete redesign, companies who need this unique service can leave the jargon in the rearview and fully understand the ins and outs of how DRPSEC helps its clients.
Small business owner John Miller had this to say about DRPSEC and the positive effect of Blackbird on his IT department:
“On our fourth month with DRPSEC, our Blackbird went off in the middle of the night, alarming us of a possible cyber attack. Thankfully, they were able to catch the malware before it could do any damage. Highly recommend getting a Blackbird!"
The Best Results With The Best SEO Practices
To say being relevant in the information technology field is difficult is a massive understatement. Even larger companies struggle with maintaining a good brand presence. But, with dedicated SEO initiatives, DRPSEC is quickly seeing returns on its investment.
One look at the new site proves the overhaul was well worth the effort. Before, DRPSEC’s web copy, while pertinent to the field in which they specialize, was drab and dry. Hardly something to pull potential customers in and inspire clients to act.
A surefire way Sprinkles Media changed the DNA of the site was overhauling the messaging that greatly assisted DRPSEC in shedding the dry, generic web copy and blog content. With the IT and cybersecurity fields, it can be easy for the non-initiated to get sidelined by some of the terminology and jargon.
By using a tone that promoted action and being open and warm, individuals and businesses on the lookout for cybersecurity specialists in southern California now have someone to relate to.
This new, improved web copy was due in part to the SEO team at Sprinkles Media. Sprinkles Media directed the content team at DRPSEC to help retool blog posts in particular. By engaging in detailed keyword research, the SEO team could nail down the most important keywords for DRPSEC to use in its blog copy.
And the SEO efforts were much more than plugging in the right keywords throughout a blog post; DRPSEC’s content team is also providing up-to-date, relevant content that both initiatives and experts in the information technology sector can understand and enjoy.
And in that vein, the SEO team at Sprinkles Media, with the help of DRPSEC’s founders, established a clear brand voice and tone with the company. As any digital marketer knows, setting a clear brand voice and tone essentially drives forward all of your content online.
It’s how a brand communicates with its target audience. DRPSEC's newer, more cohesive tone aims to help any business protect its information technology department with enhanced cybersecurity services and programs.
Who Is Sprinkles Media?
Founded by digital marketing experts Tyler Eisenhart and Jess Park, Sprinkles Media has years of experience to add to its digital marketing resume.
Park derives her experience from years of paid social media advertising, specializing in strategizing for small to medium-sized businesses. And she has a special touch when it comes to e-commerce companies.
Eisenhart, who specialized in economics at New York’s prestigious Pace University, comes from a paid search engine advertising focus on large multi-location enterprises and subscription companies.
2021 was a landmark year for the burgeoning digital media agency. After experiencing dissatisfaction at both of their respective digital marketing agencies, they were determined to cut out the chaff, essentially every marketing method they found counterintuitive, and decided to do things their way. They launched their business in January 2021 and quickly picked up steam from the jump.
In addition to helping clients achieve unprecedented brand growth and continued profitability and prosperity, Sprinkles Media offers anyone curious about digital marketing a resource to explore. Sprinkles Media’s aptly named Confectionary, its blog page, has countless examples of specific marketing trends, topical advertising advice, and more.
Whether you’re looking for the basics on Black Friday advertising or the ins and outs of social media marketing, the Confectionary provides anyone curious about signing on with Sprinkles Media the opportunity to get a glimpse underneath the hood.
And just a click away from the company’s blog lies all of the various services it provides prospective clients. But what’s the process by which Sprinkles Media uses to help businesses, both small and large?
Using Sprinkles Media To Transform Brands
After experiencing subpar digital marketing strategies in both their past positions, Park and Eisenhart dedicate themselves to helping their clients. These past experiences made both their business acumen and customer service impeccable.
After setting up a meeting with Park and Eisenhart, DRPSEC’s founders were able to identify the various pain points of their brand. For example, the lack of robust web and blog copy to promote their business. Sprinkles Media helps clients identify pain points in existing business models, developing a well-researched and tested digital marketing strategy aimed at success.
With Park and Eisenhart at the helm of the California digital media agency, it’s hardly surprising that an IT and cybersecurity business like DRPSEC is benefiting from Sprinkles Media’s various digital marketing fixes.
But DRPSEC isn’t alone in feeling the fantastic benefits of working with Sprinkles Media. The digital media agency has clients spanning multiple industries, both local and national.
Whether you’re a medical practice in the Mid Atlantic or a clothing manufacturer deep in Downtown Los Angeles, Sprinkles Media will work out a comprehensive plan to help your brand grow online and off.
More About Sprinkles Media
Sprinkles Media is a digital marketing startup launched in January 2021. Sprinkles Media offers a comprehensive, holistic marketing approach, covering every aspect of digital marketing.
Whether you are searching for a more comprehensive digital marketing strategy to boost business or want to grow your brand with search engine optimization, Sprinkles Media has a plan for you.
For more information on Sprinkles Media, visit the official site.
