South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 22, 2021

Get Ready for the Holidays at the Greenville State Farmers Market

GREENVILLE – The Greenville State Farmers Market is spreading holiday cheer throughout December with its Christmas Saturdays at the Market. On the first three Saturdays in December, the market will come alive with seasonal tunes and the evergreen scents of Christmas.

Beautiful wreaths, greenery and special gift items will be available along with regular seasonal products. Visitors will be able to check off their gift-giving lists by shopping with a variety of local vendors selling fresh baked goods, unique jewelry, home and garden décor, and crocheted and handsewn items. Hot or cold apple cider and delicious cookies will also be available.

Christmas Saturdays will be held Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking are free. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville. For more information, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023.

