DNR hunting and fishing skills webinars continue this winter (published November 22, 2021)
Registration open for new sessions of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series
Anyone interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors can learn about activities like ice fishing, darkhouse spearing, winter camping, tying flies for fly fishing, learning to hunt as an adult, and high school clay target shooting by joining webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“We’ve got a great lineup of new webinars to help people get outdoors all year long,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. “Some webinars center on hunting and fishing opportunities available in winter, while others are about developing other kinds of outdoor skills.”
The DNR started the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series in March 2021 to share how-to knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays, last less than an hour, and are recorded and made available online.
The webinars are free, but participants must pre-register on the DNR website. Winter session topics are as follows:
- Nov. 24 – Nature Rx, ahead of Free Park Friday at all 75 Minnesota state parks, about the health benefits of getting outdoors in parks, forests and other natural settings
- Dec. 1 – Great gift ideas for the outdoor enthusiast like snuggling up in a camper cabin, membership to the passport club, or a lifetime of hunting or fishing fun
- Dec. 8 – Ice safety for outdoors sports, including skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and snowmobiling, about learning to be safe out on the ice
- Dec. 15 – Fly tying, about the basics of fly tying, the equipment needed and how to tie a simple fly
- Dec. 22 – Learning to hunt as an adult, for any adult interested in hunting, but unsure where to start, and resources for new adult hunters and tips and tricks for getting out into the woods and fields
- Dec. 29 – Introduction to trapping furbearers, about what it takes to get started in trapping and some tips and tricks to be more successful
- Jan. 5 – High school clay target program, about the Minnesota Clay Target Program, including how to register a school program and details on competitions
- Jan. 12 – Ice angling for panfish, about tips and techniques for catching sunfish, crappie and perch on the ice
- Jan. 19 – Dark house spearing, about the thrill of spearing northern pike through a hole in the ice
- Jan. 26 – Winter squirrel hunting, about what to consider when hunting squirrels in winter, including tactics, strategies, gear and ways to prepare squirrels for the table
- Feb. 9 – Introduction to winter camping, about some of the equipment needed, tips and tricks to help campers enjoy the adventure and a few reasons why winter might be the best time to go camping
- Feb. 16 – Introduction to maple syruping, about tips on collecting sap, boiling the sap and bottling the results
- Feb. 23 – Archery bow hunting basics, about selecting a hunting compound bow and the bow accessories needed to hunt effectively; a great program for those ready to transition from target archery to archery hunting.