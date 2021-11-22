DNR hunting and fishing skills webinars continue this winter

Registration open for new sessions of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series

Anyone interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors can learn about activities like ice fishing, darkhouse spearing, winter camping, tying flies for fly fishing, learning to hunt as an adult, and high school clay target shooting by joining webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We’ve got a great lineup of new webinars to help people get outdoors all year long,” said Benji Kohn, DNR volunteer mentor program coordinator. “Some webinars center on hunting and fishing opportunities available in winter, while others are about developing other kinds of outdoor skills.”

The DNR started the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series in March 2021 to share how-to knowledge relevant to outdoor seasons and activities. Webinars are at noon on Wednesdays, last less than an hour, and are recorded and made available online.

The webinars are free, but participants must pre-register on the DNR website. Winter session topics are as follows: