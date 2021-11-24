YADA SEARCH ENGINE IS FIRST IN INTERACTIVE APPLICATIONS OUT DEVELOPING GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE
EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS video: https://youtu.be/1HYsOfj5ALk
YADA CORPORATION DEPLOYS FOUR INTEGRATED APPLICATIONS TO DEFEAT GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE TO BECOME # 1 SEARCH ENGINE IN INTEGRATED INTERACTIVE APPLICATIONS.
DATING, HEALTH CARE, SAFETY, AND SURVEY PROGRAMMING TO GIVE YADA SEARCH ENGINE THE ABILITY TO BRING MORE NEW USERS TO ENJOY THEIR SEARCHES.
YADA CORPORATION known as “THE NEW # 1 SOCIAL MEDIA NEWORK” For Your Personal and Small Business Needs. META/FACEBOOK can run but they can’t hide they can change their name to [Timbuktu] it’s not going to stop the whipping that’s happing every day new users are seeing the value and different said Rayford Roberson. YADA 4.0 Small Operating System SOS with 10MB Is now incorporating 4 known active processing of standard life needs, we all have dated, went to the hospital, or doctors; told someone to be safe, and today companies what’s surveys to know how they are doing.
YADA to overtake google will be because of its great development of designs that google links cannot compete with in this field YADA CORPORATION has the upper hand in this engineering of extraordinary algorithm which will and is changing the game said Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder. YADA DATING APPLICATION will have coding that woman and men going to love this new app feeling. YADA new patent of materials has been the first search engine to integrate applications and programming of interactive algorithm.
Health Care to change the world in health services, to be known as [YADA HEALTH APP] over fifty programs of health care need to bring less pain and more joy in your life with a better and preventive health care services. YADA SURVEY APPLICATION, promise to fill the imagination of allowing and filling in information to the end users to have a more excellent experience.
For more information, press only:
PR CONTACT: Wanda Harris
PHONE: (559)369-3413
E-MAIL: YADASOFTWARE@OUTLOOK.COM
Website: WWW.YADACORP.TV
Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
Three of The Greatest Operation System