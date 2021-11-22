Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,018 in the last 365 days.

Statement on the Lifting of the Indoor Mask Mandate

The State Board of Education (SBOE) has heard concerns from families and schools about the abrupt end to the mask mandate on Monday, November 22. Families are worried that the end to the mandate in much of the public sphere, but maintaining it in schools and childcare settings, does not provide enough protection for children, especially those under five years old that are unable to receive a vaccine. The State Board believes strongly that vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to combat the continuing pandemic, but understands that masks must continue to play an important role in keeping children safe until they can be fully vaccinated. On behalf of children, we urge the mayor to reconsider.

You just read:

Statement on the Lifting of the Indoor Mask Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.