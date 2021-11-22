Statement on the Lifting of the Indoor Mask Mandate

The State Board of Education (SBOE) has heard concerns from families and schools about the abrupt end to the mask mandate on Monday, November 22. Families are worried that the end to the mandate in much of the public sphere, but maintaining it in schools and childcare settings, does not provide enough protection for children, especially those under five years old that are unable to receive a vaccine. The State Board believes strongly that vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to combat the continuing pandemic, but understands that masks must continue to play an important role in keeping children safe until they can be fully vaccinated. On behalf of children, we urge the mayor to reconsider.