USEA To Hold Press Briefing on U.S. Electric Utility Response to COP26
Will COP26 be a building block or a stumbling block for U.S. electric utilities?
The electric utilities are one of the first places where the rubber hits the road when it comes to reaching goals set by the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Energy Association (USEA) will hold a virtual press briefing on November 29 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on how U.S. electric utilities will incorporate the goals of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in their operations and planning going forward.
— Llewellyn King
This virtual press briefing -- the 11th in a series -- will first have a panel of electric utility experts comment on this issue: Is COP 26 a building block or a stumbling block? Then they will take questions from a panel of energy reporters and, time permitting, from members of the press and the public in the audience.
As with the previous USEA virtual press briefings, Llewellyn King, veteran energy writer, publisher and now executive producer and host of PBS’s “White House Chronicle,” has organized and will moderate this one. USEA Interim Director Sheila Hollis will give opening remarks.
“The electric utilities are one of the first places where the rubber hits the road when it comes to reaching goals set by the summit, “ King said, adding, “I, for one, am looking forward to learning how those utilities still heavily invested in fossil fuels will change, and how much of struggle that change will be.”
The experts are:
• Jeffrey Lyash, President, Tennessee Valley Authority
• Duane Highley, CEO, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association
• Eric Holdsworth, Managing Director of Clean Energy and Environmental Policy, Edison Electric Institute
• Katie Jereza, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Electric Power Research Institute.
The reporters are:
• Ken Silverstein, Forbes
• Rod Kuckro, Freelance
• Robert Walton, Utility Dive
• Jeff Beattie, The Energy Daily
“The expert panel represents a wide swath of expertise from the influential TVA to the many members of Tri-State which represents 42 rural electric cooperatives, large and small. The reporters all know the issues and can be expected to ask great questions,” King said.
This virtual press briefing, which will last one hour, will be live. Following it, a recording will be available on the USEA website https://www.usea.org.
All registrants are welcome to submit questions via the Zoom Q&A function, but members of the press will be given preference in the questioning.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OxkdRuw8QuC8TOI3vEYqUw
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 2024412702
llewellynking1@gmail.com