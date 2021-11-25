Good News: Pellet Smoker Grills Reduced Lead Times Moves Closer to Home than Ever
Lone Star Grillz adds production capacity, opens new location.
Our pellet smokers have pleased BBQ enthusiasts so much that most people cannot tell the difference between food cooked on our pellet smoker or a traditional offset wood smoker.”CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Star Grillz custom-built pellet smoker grills have been coveted items among BBQ enthusiasts for several years now. They are in a class all their own and made entirely in the USA yet still priced so that every backyard BBQ’er can have one of their very own.
— Chris Goodlander, Owner, Lone Star Grillz
Each grill is handmade one at a time by skilled craftsman. High demand and limited production space previously led to long lead times.
The grill is custom built to each customer's needs and specifications which allows Lone Star Grillz to tailor to every customer regardless of their individual requirements. Lone Star Grillz’ new location in Conroe, TX has allowed them to start manufacturing more products, thus reducing the lead time for the coveted Pellet Smoker Grill in half.
Lone Star Grillz opened the new location to meet the demand. The newer manufactory is larger and updated, helping to ensure that Lone Star Grillz will be able to keep up with the demand in the future.
It's not just a manufacturing facility, however. There's a full showroom attached to the facility, located at 3901 FM 1485 in Conroe, TX 77306. Touring the showroom allows customers to look at other projects in various stages of completion, as well as some finished models.
The old showroom remains open at 3248 Interstate 45 N in Willis, TX, at 77318.
According to owner Chris Goodlander, "Lone Star Grillz is excited for this expansion, the jobs we've been able to create in the local area, and our ability to provide our customers with exactly what they want and need.”
Lone Star Grillz also offers offset smokers, vertical smokers, custom BBQ pit trailers, custom grills, custom fire pits, and accessories. 12-month financing is available at 0% interest for any of the high-end grill products on offer.
ABOUT LONE STAR GRILLZ
Lone Star Grillz is a family-owned business providing both Texas-style and custom smokers, Texas BBQ pits, grills that are both charcoal and wood, trailer BBQ pit smokers, and custom fire pits.
All Lone Star Grillz products are handcrafted one at a time by skilled craftsmen working in their Texas fabrication shops. Total oversight ensures that each product is of the highest quality and meets each customer's specifications.
The staff takes the time to visit one-on-one with each customer in order to build a product that fits their needs, be it a small fire pit or a decked-out competition BBQ trailer. Customers are welcome to look through the show-room. Lone Star Grillz encourages any and all custom modifications! They have worked with countless customers to create the perfect custom BBQ smoker or grill.
