2021 Statistics: U.S. and Global Sickle Cell Disease Market Will Surpass USD 7.9 Billion at 7.81% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Vantage Market Research, the global s ickle cell disease market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. Increasing patient pool, advance therapies and increasing R&D activities are some of the factors to bolster the market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sickle Cell Disease Market By Treatment Type (Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy, Bone Marrow Transplant), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 1.4 billion in 2020.



Market Overview:

Rising research and development activity to promote high market growth

Rising research and development activity, growing patient pool and a solid pipeline are anticipated to fuel the growth of sickle cell disease market during the projected period. For example, U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an approval of Voxelotor for sickle cell disease treatment. Similarly, Global Blood Therapeutics has been working on development trials for 10 drugs including Anti-sicking, HbF inducer, Inclacumab, Voxelotor and GF1021601 etc. and it is expected to launch these drugs during projected period, which in turn is expected to drive the high demand of sickle cell disease market.

Increasing blood transfusion sickle cell treatment fuelling high market demand

Increase in the prevalence of SCD and the high demand for blood transfusion in sickle cell treatment are the factors to drive the market growth. Blood transfusions helps the normal red blood cells supply to increase haemoglobin levels in the body. This in turn improves oxygen delivery and reduces sickle cell blockage in blood vessels. This is the reason for high demand of blood transfusion in the market. In addition, plasma transfusion is also helpful for sickle cell treatment. Thus, it fuels the growth of blood transfusion sickle cell treatment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

North America dominates the sickle cell disease market

North America is forecasted to dominate the sickle cell disease to be the major contributor in the market. This is attributed due to the potential pipeline candidates and improving access to SCD treatment. The major factor to boost the market growth in the region is the strong government support. According to National Centers for Biotechnological Information, NHLBI (National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute) started a collaborative research to speed up the development of genetic therapies to cure SCD.

List of Prominent Players in the Sickle Cell Disease Market:

Sr. No. Companies HeadquaterS 1. Novartis AG Basel, Switzerland 2. Pfizer Inc. New York, United States 3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. South San Francisco, California, United States 4. Emmaus Medical Inc. Torrance, California, United States 5. Eli Lilly & Company Indianapolis, Indiana, United States 6. Addmedica Inc. Paris, France 7. Medunik USA.Inc. Rosemont, PA 8. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. New York, United States 9. Baxter Inc. Deerfield, Illinois, United States 10. Bluebird Biotechnology Massachusetts, United States 11. Glycomimetics Inc. Rockville, MD 12. F.Hoffmann-La Roche Basel, Switzerland 13. CRISPR Therapeutics Zug, Switzerland

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. November 2021: Novartis AG announced new analyses from the two-year positive Phase III JUNIPERA study. This study demonstrates the treatment response of Cosentyx® (secukinumab) in children and adolescents with enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) – two categories of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA).

2. October 2021: Novartis AG announced that FDA has approved Scemblix® for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in two distinct indications.

3. June 2021: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. announced that the MHRA in the United Kingdom has granted a Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation for Voxelotor for the potential treatment of haemolytic anemia in adults and adolescent patients 12 years of age and older with sickle cell disease (SCD).

This report provides details about prevalence, incidence, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, market & technological trends and new product developments of sickle cell disease market.

.Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Treatment Type Blood Transfusion Pharmacotherapy Bone Marrow Transplant

End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

