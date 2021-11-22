Timeout IQ: A Revolutionary App to improve children's cognitive development

TimeOut IQ Improves Your Skills from Learning to Memory and Focus, with a Unique Algorithm of Music, Sounds, and Binaural Beats.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limited screen time and improved sleep were associated with the strongest links to improved cognition, while physical activity may be more important for physical health.

However, only one in 20 US children aged between 8-11 years meet the three recommendations advised by the Canadian 24-hour Movement Guidelines to ensure good cognitive development; 9 - 11 hours of sleep, less than two hours of recreational screen time, and at least an hour of physical activity every day.

There won't be many parents who don't want to control their children's mobile activities productively. TimeoutIQ, an AI-powered App brings an effective solution for this major concern. If you have children in Kindergarten to Grade 8, TimeoutIQ is specifically designed to help them do better in school and help their mental health in their most formative years.

Back in the day, how do you think one caveman spoke to another about their children not behaving? "He doesn't corner the prey correctly for me to get dinner", "My little one is too busy plucking apples off the tree, and I think she should have started plucking pears by now", "My children do not take hunting seriously". Those were the days when cave people spent most of their time hunting and worrying about keeping their families safe. Never in their wildest dream would they have imagined worrying about their children getting addicted to a smartphone.

Fast forward to the present time, every phase in life brings its shades of colors. Some colors might not fascinate us, some might prick us in the eye, and some colors might become our favorite. However, parenthood is that color of life that looks beautiful and comes with its own dark shades. Therefore, painting a picture of parenthood can be paradoxical, which is why only those who have had a first-hand experience can tell.

One night, Shawn Desouza, a tech-savvy and later the founder of TimeoutIQ, overheard his neighbor's talk regarding his son. The boy is not performing well at school and spend his time playing games which eventually cost his dad a whopping $600 bill for in-app purchase with Minecraft or Fortnite or some game on his smartphone.



The frustrated and helpless neighbor ended up questioning his parenting. He was surrounded by self-doubts, whether or not he was giving the proper upbringing to his son. He then reached out to Shawn and asked if there was an app that could control him to monitor and decide what his child indulges in while using smartphones. Though the neighbor was not happy with how things were turning up, he was aware that technology was the future of the next generation.

There were not so many technologies to monitor children's activities, so Shawn decided to develop an all-in-one solution for mobile education and parental control called TimeoutIQ. Shawn gave every parent the power to advocate and control their children's involvement in smartphones. He believed that he could not change what's happened in the beginning, but he surely could change the ending, and therefore, he did.

Customized Education: TimeoutIQ®'s quality curriculum is designed for Kindergarten to Grade 8 (Ages 3 to 11) Flexible Screentime Limits: Parents can personalize children's screen time and set daily limits or extend/reduce them. Detailed Reporting: Parents can monitor app usage and logs the amount of time, number of questions/challenges, and answers. Location Tracking: Parents can turn on location tracking on your child's device. AI, AI O!: Is your child too smart for the grade? TimeOutIQ® automatically increases the level of questions/challenges beyond the grade level that you set. Award Bonus Time: Is your child acing all the questions/challenges? Go ahead and award them with bonus screen time. Set the number of answers to get right and the amount of bonus time with the flick of your thumb.

TimeoutIQ was built to solve one problem, how to monitor your children's activities. TimeIQ can be so much more than just keeping track of your child's screen time by using it for digital education, mobile app marketing, mobile game marketing, and mobile usage analysis, to name a few. It is the only tool that gives parents control over what their children are doing on their smartphones or tablets.

