VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “With national supply chain shortages threatening scarcity of some items, many Floridians are rushing to finish their holiday shopping lists early. But don’t let the rush blind you to scams or deceptive trade practices. During the hustle and bustle of the season, it is important to watch out for scammers looking to exploit the frenzy to prey on unsuspecting shoppers, especially online. Our new guide provides consumers with simple steps to help spot and avoid potential threats. There is also a list of recalled items to help shoppers spot defective or unsafe gifts and tips to avoid charity scams.”

The 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide includes a list of items recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition to information on 2021 product recalls, the guide features tips for online and in-person shopping, as well as tips to avoid charity scams, such as: