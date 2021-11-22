MORPHEW®️, leaders in Sustainable and Vintage Fashion, to debut Morphew Genesis NFT Collection at Art Week Miami

CURIO at Faena Bazaar Madonna in MORPHEW VINTAGE®️ November 2021 issue of Rolling Stone

At this year’s much anticipated return of Art Week Miami, MORPHEW will launch MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection on Tuesday, November 30th at 12noon/ET.

As industry leaders, NFTs allow us to combat fraud in fashion with a certificate of authenticity on the blockchain” — Bridgette Morphew, Founder, MORPHEW

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interest in NFTs continue to rise, particularly within the Art world, MORPHEW’s Genesis NFT Collection will be well ahead of the curve by including both a physical and digital component to their fashion meets art meets tech offering.

“What we are offering is truly ground-breaking,” states Jason Lyon, Fashion Designer, and co-owner MORPHEW. “We are pairing the physical (garment) with its digital version allowing for exhibition and preservation of these historic pieces, in the same way that art is collected and exhibited.”

Known for their one-of-a-kind rarities from the high-end fashion and couture worlds, MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection will offer physical and digital representations of pieces worn by Shakira, Grimes, Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, including the MORPHEW VINTAGE she wore for the November 2021 issue of Rolling Stone, in addition to archival pieces from Norma Kamali and Jean Charles De Castelbajac.

"We (TECTYLE) are collaborating with MORPHEW, to add a layer of tech to fashion by turning each piece in the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection into digi-physical NFTs,” states Tony Casoria, NFT Curator and Founder of Tectyle.com, a Digi-Physical NFT platform and marketplace. “The physical piece will have a silo chip sewn into the garment that will function as a certificate of authenticity, stored securely on the blockchain. The NFT will also function as the garment's digital identity and come with a photorealistic 3D rendering that can be displayed digitally in a frame as one would do with any other piece of fine art, while the physical piece is protected and preserved."

NFT’s have quickly become part of consumer behavior overall and with the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection offering they (consumers) can not only buy the physical and digital items in the fashion space, but to also have unique and ‘1 of 1’ certificates of ownership which adds a level of exclusivity that has always worked well for collectors.

The garments in the MORPHEW®️ Genesis NFT Collection auction will be accessed through the TECTYLE website, which is supported on Rarible (an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates the creation, sale, and purchase of ownership rights to digital works of art via non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The bidding will open on Tuesday, November 30 at 12PM/EST to accommodate a global audience. An in-store event will begin on the same date, beginning at 5PM/ET at MORPHEW®️ Miami located at the Faena Bazaar.

The auction will conclude, and the winners will be announced on Sunday, December 5th at 7PM/EST. The winning bidders will own the physical garment, along with the NFT digitally preserved asset.

For more information about MORPHEW and the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection please go to www.shopmorphew.com.

ABOUT

MORPHEW, trusted tastemakers since 2013, is an inspirational lifestyle brand collecting the rarest pieces of fashion’s most iconic moments from around the globe, all sourced with any eye towards modern trends. Long known as the “insider’s insider” and regarded as the perennial industry darling and go to resource for film, television, celebrities, and stylists.

MORPHEW COLLECTION is concepted and created by the design team headed by Jason Lyon in NYC. Their pieces are made entirely by hand in the MORPHEW NYC Atelier from rare antique and vintage materials sourced from around the globe. The carefully selected sustainable vintage materials represent over a century of design. Many of the rich textiles used are one of a kind and no longer manufactured. Lyon and his team carefully crafts each piece to preserve the hours of hand work and artisanal techniques of the materials, while creating a contemporary couture design and fit.

MORPHEW VINTAGE represents the finest collection of investment vintage fashion. Sourced globally, the collection dates back to the early 1900’s. Each piece is selected with both quality and rarity in mind. MORPHEW assures that from rare Victorian laces to the most coveted designer collections, each piece authentic, well-documented, immaculately cared for and represents an important and valuable moment of fashion history.

With regular features in the international press, MORPHEW strives to connect the past and the future in style. The MORPHEW Atelier and showroom is located in New York. MORPHEW Miami is located at the famed Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. MORPHEW Collection and Vintage is available a select retailers in Aspen, Los Angeles, Malibu, Montauk, and Palm Springs and well as online at www.shopmorphew.com.

TECTYLE, born in the Garment District of New York City, collaborates with some of the world’s leading brands and creatives to bring NFT tech to textiles and other styles of fine art. By incorporating cutting-edge silo chip technology, TECTYLE is able to connect the physical to its digital counterpart on the blockchain, unlocking a suite of technology and utility to once analog only items. www.tectyle.com